Donald Trump responds to Gavin Newsom's areas to stop him





Updated, with additional comments: Donald Trump responded to the Californian governor Gavin Newsom to the administration officials to arrest him, the president suggesting that he would support such a decision of his border tsar, Tom Homan.

“I would do it if I was Tom. I think it's great,” Trump told the White House journalists on Monday. “Gavin likes advertising … but he did a terrible job. I like Gavin Newsom. He is a nice guy, but he is largely incompetent. Everyone knows it.”

Later, Peter DOOCY of Fox News asked Trump if an arrest could eventually help Newsom politically. “No, I don't think it's going to help him. I think it's going to be very bad for him,” said Trump.

Homan threatened the very arrest of civil servants who tried to obstruct immigration raids in Los Angeles on Saturday. With the demonstrations taking place over the weekend, Trump ordered the city's national guard in what Newsom and others said it was an excessive reaction that would ignite the situation.

While the demonstrations continued on Sunday, scenes from certain fire vehicles playing on cable television and the police trying to repress the demonstration. Disbursement The non -lethal shots, the flash fringes and the gas cans have been heard being fired on the crowd by the cops.

Newsom was questioned by NBC News and Jacob Soboroff of MSNBC on Homan's comments, and said to him: “Come after me. Stop me. ”

“Why doesn't he do that? He's a toughness. He knows where to find me.”

Trump said in a social post this morning that they had not called in the National Guard: “Los Angeles would have been completely erased.”

But a number of media commentators have noted relative calm in the sprawling region throughout the weekend, which included the parade and the pride festivities.

Newsom expressed its alarm by Trump's decision to federalize custody. The President's order was not specific to Los Angeles, and he sparked warnings that he could open the door to the future efforts of the administration to slow down the demonstrations.

“They are trying to encourage violence,” said Newsom. “They are trying to impose the type of rhetoric which only makes the conditions worse.”

“These are authoritarian trends. These are command and control. This is the ego,” said Newsom.

Newsom also said that the State was planning to continue the administration because it was not consulted on the decision of the National Guard.

