Politics
Victory for Erdogan: Will the Turkish opposition share? News from fakti.bg – opinions
Ekrem Mamolu, Erdogan's largest opponent, has been in prison for almost three months. At the same time, his party is threatened with a split. Will Erdogan manage to win also on the opposition this time?
The MEP and the Rapporteur of the European Parliament for Turkey, Nacho Sánchez Amor, is convinced: the case against Ekrem Mamolu is rigged, and he is in prison because “they cannot defeat him”.
He adds that the obvious task of the Istanbul prosecutor's office is Mamolu's political destruction. “I will inform my European colleagues,” said Sanchez Amor after visiting Imamoglu in prison.
The former mayor of Istanbul and presidential candidate for the main party of the Republican People (CHP) has been in Silivri prison since March 19. Imamoglu, 54, is accused of corruption, forming a criminal group and supporting terrorism. Until now, 130 people have been held in surveys, the number increasing daily.
Imamoglu benefits from great solidarity. His party organizes demonstrations across the country. But this support could soon vacillate.
The most dangerous opponent for Erdogan
Imamoglu has been considered close to the people, charismatic and capable of mobilizing people – he has been the strongest opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for years. Imamoglu beat Erdogan's candidates during the elections at the town hall of Istanbul three times, ending a period during which the Justice and Development Party was considered invincible.
These successes have given self -confidence in imamoglu. After losing the presidential and parliamentary elections in May 2023, the politician insisted that his party reform. At the party congress last year, thanks to the solid support of Imamoglu, Özgür Özel was elected president of the political force, and all of the party leaders were replaced. Since then, confidence in the AKP has increased and has managed to win the local elections a year later. Imamoglu was considered a candidate for the potential presidential election and, in March, his candidacy was officially appointed.
Key trial against AKP
After the arrest of Imamoglu and other opposition politicians in recent months, the AKP has undergone increasing pressure. Now the party faces its next big challenge – a key trial is underway against him.
On June 30, an Ankara court could declare the election of the new department of the null party and not avenue. Some supporters of the former president of the Kemal Kilicdaglu party claim that there were irregularities in the electoral procedure, which is why they appealed. The reformist wing led by Özel and Mamolu, on the other hand, is accused of having bought votes.
Political motivation trial
The media close to the government has long been trying to create a split in the largest opposition party, believe its supporters. According to them, the assertion that the previous president and his wing were victims of party intrigues are deliberately widespread. If this has indeed been done intentionally, the objective has been achieved – within the RNP and its members, the belligerent parties attack each other with hard words, accusations and insults.
The political scientist Baris Yovgün says that “they fell into the government's trap”, which has long continued the tactics of the sowing division between the different wings of the opposition in order to weaken it. “With their decision on June 30, the judges can delete the current party leadership,” said Yovgün to DW. At the same time, he believes that the announcement of the decision will probably be postponed in order to further deepen the opposition within the RNP and to suggest to the public that, as they cannot control their party, they will not govern the country.
If the election of the current leadership of the party is declared zero and not avenue, the observers fear that chaos follow in the opposition. Until a new congress is summoned and a new leadership is elected, uncertainty and a lack of leadership will prevail – and this could accelerate the split of the party. However, it is also possible that the former president of the Kemal Kilicdaglu party returns and that his wing is gaining the upper hand.
Will Erdogan win again on the opposition?
Kilicdaroglu, which is part of the party's conservative wing, led HDP for 13 years and lost elections against Erdogan during this period. This is why he is considered the president's favorite opponent.
The political scientist Berk Esen criticizes the hesitation of Klçdaolu in the current discussion. Although he claims to keep his distance, he is listed in the indictment as a victim and injured, notes Esen. In fact, Mamolu and many other party politicians should be accused, wrote the former leader of the X platform.
Esen also says that in relation to the decision of June 30, the path could be open to a complete political ostracization of Mamolu. The whole process is “the lever effect of the ruling part against the opposition”, which can be used at any time. The indirect support of Klçdaroli to the process makes it difficult for the opposition to take a unified and clear position against the Turkish government.
The scenarios from now on could seriously damage the image of Mamolu, say the observers. The absence of support and the decline in confidence in his party could permanently unravel the most serious competitor of Erdogan in the background.
