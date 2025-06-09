



While US President Donald prevails over the administration reprimands immigrants and demonstrators in Los Angeles, he deployed 2,000 members of the National Guard to help his efforts.

Trump authorized the deployment after the demonstrations began on Friday, following arrests of 44 people in the city for violation of immigration laws.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, former vice-president Kamala Harris and many other senior leaders of the Democratic Party criticized the deployment of Trumps. They described the deployment of the National Guard against the demonstrators as a provocation aimed at igniting the tensions that are already running in the second city in the country.

But what is the National Guard and why is its deployment such a political flash point?

What is the National Guard?

The National Guard is a branch of the American army which can fulfill state and federal functions.

This means that the guard is widely used to respond to emergencies at the state level but can also be federalized. The president can also deploy soldiers from the National Guard to missions abroad.

The Origin Guards date back to 1636 when he started as a soldier's soldier's militias in Massachusetts, which is now an American state but was then a British colony.

The National Guard became a force organized after the adoption of the 1903 Militia Act. The two world wars solidified its status as an organized branch of the American army.

The National Air Guard was created in 1947 to complete a territorial force.

How many soldiers are in the National Guard?

He had 431,291 members in 2023, the latest data published by the American Ministry of Defense.

This included the National Guard of the Army, which consists of 326,317 soldiers, and the National Air Guard, which has 104,974 members.

Many members of the guard serve part -time while working with civilian jobs or by frequenting college.

All members recruited in the guard must undergo basic training. After that, they attend exercises at regular intervals. As a rule, the exercises take place for a weekend every month. Each year, the members take two weeks training.

How is the National Guard deployed?

As a general rule, if an American state is experiencing an emergency which requires a deployment of the National Guard in response, the Governor of the States can deploy his parked forces in the State.

However, the presidents can also federate the national guard of a state, but generally, this requires an approval of the governors to do so.

When is the National Guard deployed?

The goalkeeper is deployed in case of natural disasters or violent weather conditions, civilian disorders, war or when election aid is necessary.

In 2005, for example, around 50,000 soldiers from the National Guard were deployed after Hurricane Katrina struck several southern United States.

In January, Newsom deployed the National Guard while forest fires ravaged several regions of Los Angeles. In recent years, soldiers of the National Guard in civilian care has had polling stations during the elections.

During current demonstrations, however, Trump deployed the goalkeeper in Los Angeles without newsomas.

Robert Cohen, professor of history and social studies at New York University, told Al Jazeera that prevailing on the decision to deploy the National Guard without Newsom on board being wrong, but typical of the way in which the pollution is prevailing almost all of its major decisions.

When did the presidents federalize the National Guard in the past?

In 1957, President Dwight of Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas National Guard to de -register public schools after the decision of the Brown Voard of Supreme American Courts, which established that racial segregation in public schools is illegal.

In 1992, California Governor Pete Wilson and President George Hw Bush, both Republicans, deployed the National Guard to stifle the riots in Los Angeles. Demonstrations, looting, assaults and criminal fires broke out after four police officers who were filmed by beating Rodney King, an African-American man, for 15 minutes were acquitted excessive force.

What is the debate around the deployment of national guards?

The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 generally prevents the National Guard and other branches of the American army to be used in civil laws.

The presidents can get around it by invoking the 1807 insurgency law, which gives the American president the power to deploy the army to remove an insurrection.

In 1965, President Lyndon B Johnson invoked the law and deployed custody to protect walkers from civil rights in Alabama. He did it without taking the governor of Alabama, George Wallace, a known segregationist, on board. Before Saturday, it was the last time that an American president has deployed the National Guard without the approval of the governor.

On Saturday, instead of using the Insurrection Act, Trump invoked a similar federal law, called the Title 10 authority, to deploy the California National Guard without approval from the newsoms.

