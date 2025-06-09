United Kingdom to raise 100,000 poverty children with free school lunches for all low-income households





The British government has announced that 500,000 additional children will receive a free school lunch following a major expansion of the program that provides it. Previously, the free meal was only available for students who come from low -income lowest households. Following the expansion, most of the low citizens and the middle class will be able to qualify, and the government claims that it will raise 100,000 students of the poverty of cost economies which will amount to around 500 per month, corresponding to almost $ 700. Despite a ceiling of 7,400 per year for eligibility last year, around 2.1 million students received a free school meal. A rather arbitrary cutting point, someone who makes 8,000 per year has little means of paying for the school meal that someone who does under the cutting point. As part of the new plan, all household students in the United Kingdom universal credit will be eligible to receive a free meal per day. Universal credit has replaced a number of British social protection programs and provides a monthly document on the cost of living for people living in a variety of situations with a net value of less than $ 20,000. To start, at the start of the 2026 school year, the new extension will also address the quality of food and will be fully funded, to ensure that there is no delay in moving expansion. Today's historic stage will help us provide excellence everywhere, for each child and give more young people to embark on life ”, the British education secretary Bridget Phillipson saidThe background should not mean fate. Additional readings: The addition of 70 windows to the Illinois school improves the well-being and the performance of the students, confirming the aspect of the studies The decision comes in the middle of a record level of infantile poverty in one of the largest economies in Europe. The new Labor government under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised to reduce poverty levels in the United Kingdom, and the expansion of the student meal program was part of it. Free school lunches have become a hot topic during the administration of Boris Johnson, when the star of the young Black Manchester United, Marcus Rashford, decided to criticize Johnson for having reduced the size of the free school lunch program. More stories like this: More than 90% of schools in England prohibit the use of smartphones, 13 American states have already taken measures While some sports experts thought that the goal of Rashford was noble, they also estimated that he should focus on his football. But he persevered and the government ceded. Thanks to this work and his work with Hunger Charities in the city of Manchester, he received a MBE, the order of British merit under chivalry, for his plaid work on behalf of the poorest students of England. Share the news of the expansion of Great Britain free school lunches with your friends …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/uk-announces-move-to-universal-free-school-lunches-for-all-low-income-homes-expects-100000-to-escape-poverty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos