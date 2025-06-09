



New Delhi, June 9: as a NDA government led by the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finished 11 years in power and the first year of his third term on Monday, political leaders across the specter welcomed the period as transformative governance, national pride and unprecedented development. Reflecting on the trip since 2014, the deputy minister -chief of the Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma, praised the treatment by the government of national security and internal peace. During the 11 years of the management of Narendra Modis, there has been remarkable progress in various sectors. The law and the order have improved considerably, with a complete judgment to bomb the explosions in the country and the end of the insurrection in the northeast. Whenever terrorists attempted an attack, they encountered a strong response including surgical strikes and missile operations that sent a clear message, said Sharma. The senior BJP official, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, praised governments' commitment to clean and effective governance. The third term of the Modi government, marked by integrity, faith and justice, is, in my opinion, the continuation of a successful journey of good governance. I believe that it is the first non-congress government which, without the remote control of the congress or the support of any dynasty, effectively advances the mission of good governance, he noted. BJP deputy, Saroj Kumar Padhi, spoke of the growing world stature of India under PM Modi. Over the past 11 years, the whole world has bowed to India. Just see how the world leaders speak with PM Modi, there is no more comparison. Take Pakistan, for example. He makes no movement. The whole world now considers it as a terrorist country, and Prime Minister Modi does not tolerate terrorism. This is his firm position, said Padhi. The head of the RLD, Malok Nagar, described the mandate of PM Modis as historically unequaled. Eleven years is a historic stage, and such a period has never been observed in India after independence. Economically, India has increased to become the fourth economy in the world, he said. The deputy of JD (U) Devveh Chandra Thakur added, it was a very good mandate, very positive. The country has experienced unprecedented development and recently, when Pakistan has shown an assault, it received a strong and appropriate response. Development has really taken place. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks more than a decade at the helm, the leaders of all parties recognize the transformational journey that India has undergone, from national security to economic resurgence and global diplomacy with the spirit of “ Seva (service) ''.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and was not published by the AP7AM team.)

