Governor Newsom continues President Trump and the Ministry of Defense for the illegal takeover of the Calguard unit





The president prevails on the order to call federal national troops in Los Angeles for the governor's objections and local police are useless and counterproductive. It is also deeply unfair for the members of the National Guard who work hard every day by protecting our state, preparing and responding to emergencies, and in training so that, if they call, they can fight our wars from our nations, said the prosecutor General Bonta. Let me be clear: there is no invasion. There is no rebellion. The president tries to make chaos and the crisis on the ground for his own political ends. Federalizing the California National Guard is an abuse of the authority of the presidents under the law and not that which we take lightly. Asked a court to end the illegal and unprecedented order.

Under the Californian Constitution, Governor Newsom is the commander -in -chief of the California National Guard. In the trial, Governor Newsom and Prosecutor General Bonta explain that the federal government overseen its legal authority and bypassed the approval of governors to resume a Calguard unit, in a situation where the intervention of the federal government was not necessary and did not meet the criteria necessary for federalization. The disorders in Los Angeles are far from going to the level of a rebellion beyond the capacity of local authorities and states to be controlled, and it is no different in kind of other similar situations in recent years which have been mastered by local authorities without the need for military intervention. The mobilization order of the Ministry of Defenses was also not in accordance with President Trumps Owner to coordinate with the Governor and the National Guard.

Prevails over the illegal takeover

Friday, June 6, 2025, the federal government, through immigration and customs application, began to carry out generalized operations in Los Angeles without giving notification to local police. During these operations, ice agents took measures that ignited tensions, including the arrest and the detention of children, and the military style operations that have aroused panic in the community. The Ministry of Internal Security said that its June 6 application activities had led to the arrest of 44 people, two of whom seem to have been minors. Only five of the people arrested have had criminal history.

In response, community members began to protest to express their opposition to these violent tactics, the presidents of the violent immigration program for presidents and the arrest of innocent people, and to express solidarity and concern for individuals and families most directly affected by the law enforcement in their community. The demonstrations continued for two more days, and although certain violent and illegal incidents were reported, which led to arrests justified by the authorities of the State and the United States, these demonstrations were largely non-violent and implied citizens exercising their right from the first amendment to the protest. At no time did these protests require federal intervention, and local and state police remained in control of the situation. The local police, despite no communication or advanced opinion from the federal government, responded quickly and did not ask for federal aid.

No basis for taking control

Shortly after the start of the demonstrations, on June 7, President Trump published a memorandum of understanding entitled Department of Defense Security for the Protection of Functions of the Ministry of Internal Security, claiming to authorize the Ministry of Defense to call 2,000 members of the National Guard personnel in the federal service for a period of 60 days, and to declare a rebellion against the authority of the United States government. Specific to California and suggest that the president could take control of any state militia.

President Trump then began to display on social networks that the demonstrations in California were out of control and that the federal government had taken over the California National Guard more fear in the community, encouraging fear and violence and endangering state sovereignty. In particular, when the National Guard arrived on Sunday morning, the demonstrations had dissipated thanks to the local police and the streets were calm. The actions of the presidents and the military presence ignited the protest and the even violence that it was supposed to suppress.

The president wins unprecedented attempts to usurp the authority and the resources of the State via 10 USC 12406, a law which has not been invoked by itself only once before in modern history and for very unusual circumstances when President Richard Nixon called on the National Guard to deliver the mail during the 1970 postal service strike. It is also the first time since 1965, when President Johnson Envoyed troops in Alabama to protect the demonstrators of civil rights that a president has activated a national guard of states without the request of the governor of the States.

And as the American Secretary for Internal Security said Kristi Noem, the federalization of the National Guard would be a direct attack on the rights of the States.

Put an end to the abuse of power

Today, Governor Newsom and Prosecutor General Bonta defend all the authorities of the States thanks to this trial. The trial asks the court to put an end to the federal governments going beyond the authority and obliges President Trump and the Secretary Hegseth to follow the appropriate legal measures to use any state militia, including an order made by the governor.

The trial also explains that:

The federalization of the California National Guard deprives California of resources to protect and protect themselves and its citizens, including those working on the ban on drugs on the border and critical stakeholders in the event of a state of emergency such as the fire storm of January 2025 in Los Angeles, to which Calguard responded. 10 USC 12406 requires that the governor consented to the federalization of the National Guard, which Governor Newsom did not have the opportunity to do before their deployment. The illegal order of the presidents undermines the role of Newsom Governors as commander -in -chief of the California National Guard and violates the sovereign law of the States to control and has available his national guard in the absence of a legal invocation of federal power. The situation in Los Angeles has not met the criteria of federalization, which includes invasion by a foreign country, rebellion against the authority of the United States government and cannot execute federal laws. At no time was this case in the Los Angeles region, where local and state police remained in control. What they said:

Donald Trump: In a stop with ABC in 2020, Trump said that he could not move the National Guard to the cities managed by Democrats without the approval of governors. See here and here for full transcription.

Stephanopoulos: Mr. President, you promised the Republican Convention four years ago, I will restore law and order.

Trump: And I have it, except in democratic cities. Listen, we have laws. We have to go through laws. We cannot move to the National Guard. I can call the insurrection but there is no reason to do so, even in a Portland case.

We cannot call the National Guard, unless a governor has been requested. If a governor or a mayor is a democrat and that they – as in Portland, we constantly call them. I just spoke to the governor yesterday because I supported them fires. Gave them a – an emergency declaration.

Kristy calls:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.ca.gov/2025/06/09/governor-newsom-suing-president-trump-and-department-of-defense-for-illegal-takeover-of-calguard-unit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos