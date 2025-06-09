California continues the Trump administration for the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles





California continued the Trump administration after the State National Guard was deployed to face demonstrators in Los Angeles, the State Prosecutor General said on Monday.

The announcement came the day after the follow -up of Governor Gavin Newsom on the social networks he intended to continue.

“Donald Trump puts fuel on this fire. The reduction of the national guard of a state without consulting the governor of this state is illegal and immoral,” said Newsom on Sunday. “California will prevail before the courts.”

In a follow -up on Monday morning, Newsom said in an article that President Trump “illegally acted to unite the National Guard”, adding “we are pursuing it”.

Trump and Newsom engaged in a war of growing words which included Trump on Monday expressing his support for Newsom's arrest.

“I would do it if I was Tom,” said Trump, referring to his “TSAR border” Tom Homan, executive director of the White House of application and dismissal operations. “I think it's great. Gavin likes advertising. But I think it would be a good thing.”

The California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Monday that the federalization of the California National Guard deprives the state of the resources necessary to protect citizens, in particular in the event of an emergency. The trial maintains that the Governor of the State is commander -in -chief and must consent to his federalization. Newsom did not do it.

“The order of President Trump calling the federal troops of the National Guard in Los Angeles – on the objections of the governor and local police – is not necessary and counterproductive. It is also deeply unfair for the members of the National Guard who work hard every day, they can fight against our state, prepare and respond to emergencies, and the training so that, if they can fight, the war.”

Troops of the National Guard were sent to the city center of Los Angeles on Sunday in the middle of a weekend marked by demonstrations and violent clashes in time between the police and the demonstrators. The disorders began to follow the operations of application of large -scale immigration in the region on Friday.

The images captured by CBS Los Angeles showed members of the National Guard using what seemed to be tear gas and non -lethal ammunition cycles after a crowd gathered near the metropolitan detention center.

At a Sunday evening press conference, LAPD chief Jim McDonnell said 39 people had been arrested.

Trump announced on Saturday evening that he would deploy the custody in response to demonstrations and in an article on social networks on Sunday, he criticized Newsom and the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass. Trump described demonstrators as “troublemakers and insurrectionists”.

Newsom, in his own publications on social networks, accused Trump of “degenerating the situation” and called for the deployment of the “deliberately inflammatory” national guard.

He asked that the federal government cancels the deployment of troops to a letter addressed to the defense secretary Pete Hegseth, saying that there was “no need” of the National Guard.

The Newsom office confirmed on Saturday that he had spoken with Trump for about 40 minutes, although it was not clear if they spoke before or after Mr. Trump announced the deployment.

In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson for the ICE said that immigration implementing operations had led to the arrest of a “domestic aggressor” and a “child rapist”.

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigation journalist covering criminal justice, confidentiality and information security issues for CBS News Digital.

