



In recent weeks, a democratic mayor, a democratic member of the American chamber, the staff member of another Democratic member of the United States, an in-office judge and a labor manager have all been charged, detained or placed or placed by Trump administration officials.

Will a democratic governor join the list? The president apparently has an opinion on the question.

Asked about Si Tom Homan, the Tsar of the administrations, should arrest the governor of California Gavin Newsom, Donald Trump told journalists: I would do it, if I were Tom. I think it's great.

It was completely clear, there is no evidence that the Democratic Governor of California has broken the laws. No one in the administration has even accused Newsom of having done everything that would justify criminal charges.

But to hear the president in office saying that it would be great if one of his perceived political enemies was anyway arrested.

The comments did not come out of nowhere. During the weekend, Homan suggested that state and local authorities could face the arrest if they interfere with federal agents carrying out immigration raids. Asked if this would include the governor or the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, Homan did not exclude him.

I will say it about anyone, he said. You cross this line, it is a crime to knowingly shelter and hide an illegal foreigner. It is a crime to hinder the police that do their job.

Newsom is not impressed. In an interview broadcast on MSNBC, the Californian democrat said, in reference to Homan, it is a hard to cook. Why is he not doing that? He knows where to find me. These kinds of blocks are exhausting. So, Tom, stop me. Let's go.

A day later, after Trump approved his arrest, calling the big idea, Newsom wrote via social media: the President of the United States has just called for the arrest of an in-office. It's a day when I hoped never to see in America. I don't care if you are a democrat or a republican, it is a line that we cannot take as a nation, it is an undoubted step towards authoritarianism.

It is worth emphasizing the context that it is unlikely that Newsom has handcuffs anytime soon. On the one hand, there is no reason to believe that he has committed crimes. On the other hand, Homan has in fact had no legal authority to arrest anyone, even if he wanted it, because a tsar border is essentially only an advisory position.

Indeed, a few hours before the provocative comments of the presidents, Homan appeared on Fox News and declared that there had been no discussion on the arrest of the governor. He added little on MSNBC that he never even threatened to stop Newsom (despite some contrary evidence).

None of this, however, makes Trump's rhetoric less scandalous. The seated presidents are not supposed to speak publicly about the arrest of civil servants who have done nothing wrong. Indeed, the approval of Trumps of the arrest of the newsoms comes only a few days after the president ordered the Ministry of Justice to investigate Joe Biden an unprecedented stage that Trump admitted was based on any evidence that marked the third time in as many months that the Republican asked for official surveys of perceived political enemies.

California governors comment on unmistakable stages to authoritarianism have resonated for a reason.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/trump-endorses-arrest-newsom-sees-unmistakable-step-authoritarianism-rcna211894 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

