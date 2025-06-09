Boris Johnson fast facts | Krdo

CNN editorial research

(CNN) – Here is a look at the life of Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Date of birth: June 19, 1964

Place of birth: New York, New York

Birth name: Alexander Boris by Pfeffel Johnson

Father: Stanley Johnson, environmentalist, writer, former politician

Mother: Charlotte Johnson Wahl, painter

Weddings: Carrie Symonds (2021-Print); Marina Wheeler (1993-2020, divorced); Allegra Mostyn-Owen (1987-1993, divorced)

Children: With Carrie Johnson: Wilfred, Romy and Frank; With Marina Wheeler: Lara, Milo, Cassia and Theodore; With Helen Macintyre: Stephanie

Education: Balliol College, University of Oxford, BA, 1987

Religion: Called as Catholic, confirmed as an Anglican while a teenager

Other facts

Brother Jo Johnson is also a conservative politician.

Johnson was the fourth Prime Minister to study in Balliol College. The other three were HH Asquith, Edward Heath and Harold Macmillan.

Johnson wrote books on British politics, history and culture, like The Churchill Factor: How One Man has made the history and dream of Rome.

Chronology

1973 – The Johnson family moved to Belgium.

1987 – Becomes a trainee journalist for the Times.

1988 – Time to invent a quote.

1989 – Appointed Brussels correspondent for the Daily Telegraph.

1999-2005 – Editor of the weekly magazine The spectator.

2001 – Johnson is elected member of House of municipalities in Parliamentwinning the headquarters in Henley for the Conservative Party.

2003-2004 – Vice-president of the Conservative Party.

2004 – Serves as a ghost minister for the arts. Pulled on the allegations of a link with journalist Petronella Wyatt.

December 2005 -July 2007 – Serves as a ghost minister of higher education.

May 2008 – Johnson is elected mayor of London. He was re -elected in 2012.

August 2012 – Johnson is stuck on a zip line during Summer Olympic Games Event in Londons Victoria Park.

May 2015 – Re -elected to parliamentRepresenting a seat for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

July 13, 2016 – Johnson is appointed Secretary of Foreign Affairs by Prime Minister Theresa MayAnd serves for two years.

February 21, 2016 – Johnson announces that he supports the Brexit campaign.

July 9, 2018 – Johnson resigns As a secretary to foreign affairs because of his disagreement with Mays of Brexit approach.

September 2018 – Johnson and Marina Wheeler announce their separation and pending divorce.

July 23, 2019 – Johnson is The chief elected representative of the Conservative Party of the Royaus United Kingdomsand will take over for May as Prime Minister, pending approval of the Queen.

August 28, 2019 – Queen Elizabeth Approves the request for Johnsons to suspend the British Parliament in mid-SeptemberStarting time available for legislators to block non-deal Brexit. The news is encountered by the opposition of politicians who potentially denounce it unconstitutional and anti -democratic. In a television interview, Johnson denies that he was trying to prevent Parliament from limiting his plans on Brexit.

September 4, 2019 – Johnson is defeated after legislators in the House of Commons Approve an invoice to block Brexit without deal327 votes at 299. He asked Johnson to request another extension of Brexit if he cannot conclude an agreement with the European Union by the deadline of October 31. Hours after, tThe House of Commons rejects requests for an electionDo not in degree of the required supermajority 434 to pass.

September 5, 2019 – During a speech in Wakefield, in northern England, Johnson says that Hed is more dead in the ditch than asking Europe to delay Brexit. The same day, Johnsons' brother Jo Johnson, announces that he will resign as a deputy because he is torn between family loyalty and national interest.

September 25, 2019 – Legislators return to work After the United Kingdom Supreme Court regulates Johnsons' decision to unilaterally suspend Parliament until only mid-October two weeks before the United Kingdom left the European Union illegal, empty and without effect, A huge defeat for the Prime Minister.

October 17, 2019 – Johnson announces that British negotiators have entered into an agreement on Brexit with their European counterparts, Run the ground for a vote on the proposal in Parliament.

October 19, 2019 – British legislators hold the approval of Brexit Deal Johnsons, Vote for an amendment to delay ratification. The amendment Force Johnson to send a letter requesting an extension of the European Union and Downing Street later confirms that the letter was sent.

December 12, 2019 – The Conservative Party of Johnsons wins during a landslide election, Securing 365 of the 650 seats in the Parliament Chamber, long before the work 203 seats. The election gives Johnson the comfortable majority to the House of Commons and opens the way at the end of January.

January 31, 2020 – Great Britain officially leaves the European UnionComing into a transition period until the end of 2020 during which the United Kingdom must negotiate its future relationship with Europe.

February 29, 2020 – Johnson and Carrie Symonds, a former communications official for the Conservative Party, announce They expect a baby and are engaged to get married.

March 27, 2020 – Johnson announces that he tested positive for Corona Virus.

April 5, 2020 – Johnson is admitted to St Thomas Hospital in London for tests As part of a precautionary stage due to the symptoms of persistent Coronavirus of Johnsons, the Prime Ministers' office said in a statement. April 6 Johnson is transferred to an intensive care unit after his condition with symptoms of coronavirus has worsened, According to a Downing Street spokesperson.

April 12, 2020 – A Downing Street announcement spokesperson announces Johnson was released from the hospital.

April 29, 2020 – Johnson and Symonds announce the birth of a little boy. May 2, they Announce the name of their newborn son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. He was given the second name Nicholas in honor of two doctors who treated Johnson while he suffered from coronavirus.

May 6, 2021 – In the British elections, The Conservative Party of Johnsons retains the mayors in the main areas of battlefield and Increases its share of local advice.

May 29, 2021 – Johnson and Symonds were married during a small ceremony Secretly made at Westminster Cathedral in London.

December 9, 2021 – Johnson and Symonds announce the birth of a little girl.

January 31, 2021 – A long -awaited government report on Partygate is publishedDescribing an investigation into Johnson who discovered several parties, of which Johnson has personally assisted, an excessive alcohol consumption culture and a leadership failure in his government while the rest of the country lived under strict covid-19 locking rules.

April 12, 2022 – A Downing Street spokesperson says to CNN that Johnson and his Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak werefined by the policeOn the locking breakupholidaysheld on the premises of the British government.

June 6, 2022 – Johnson survives a vote of trust run by his own party. Conservative deputies vote in a secret ballot from 211 to 148 to allow him to remain the party leader and, by extension, the Prime Minister.

July 7, 2022 – Johnson announcement that he is resign as Prime Minister After nearly 60 members of his government resign. Johnson says he will continue as a goalkeeper leader while the conservative party launches the process of choosing a successor.

September 6, 2022 – Johnson attributes his resignation to the Queen. Liz becomes the new Prime Minister.

March 3, 2023 –A report from the Privileges Committee of the House of Commons says thatPeople advising Johnson knew that the gatherings that took place at Downing Street during the lectures led to violated the own coastal directives of British governments,And indicates a culture of drinking inside Downing Street at the time. The report indicates that there was evidence indicating that Johnson may have misleaded Parliament on what he knew about Downing Street events.

March 21, 2023 – In a letter, Johnson told a parliamentary committee that he had not intentionally misleading British legislators concerning the gatherings taking place in Downing Street during Covid locking.

May 23, 2023 – The British government says that CNN Johnson has been sent back to the British police for new possible violations of the rules of leafy locking.

June 9, 2023 – Johnson resigning as a deputy After having accused the Privileges Committee of having tried to hunt me. Johnson said he had been disconcerted and dismayed after receiving a letter from the committee, which is investigating if he misled the legislators of the Downing Street parties who broke the locking rules during the Pandemic Cavid-19. The Privileges Committee published its report to the public on June 15, concluding that Johnson had deliberately misleading the legislators for violation of his own covid-19 locking rules.

June 16, 2023 – Joins the Daily Mail as a weekly columnist. On June 27, an advisory committee called on the move an unambiguous violation of the rules of ethics.

December 6, 2023 – During his declaration of opening during a public inquiry cvidJohnson tries to apologize for the thousands of lives lost against Covid-19 when he was in power, but is interrupted by demonstrators while he tries to do it.

October 10, 2024 – The memory of Johnsons, Unleashed, is published.

