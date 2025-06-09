Ankara cautious after Israel moved the Turks to the Gaza aid ship avoids climbing with a “secret” trading partner

Kenez / Stockholm

Seeking to avoid a repetition of past diplomatic crises, Turkey walks carefully in its response to the interception of Israeli military in Madleen, a humanitarian aid vessel that tries to break the blockade on Gaza. The boat, which transported a certain number of international activists, including two Turkish nationals, was interrupted by Israeli forces on Monday in international waters, which caused the declarations chosen but critical of Ankara.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the interception of the boat as a violation of international law. The intervention of Israeli forces against Madleen, which was in international waters and on a mission to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, constitutes a clear violation of international law, the ministry said in a statement published only in Turkish and Arab.

The ministry also accused Israel of having acted as a “terrorist state, citing its continuous blocking of Gaza and the obstruction of humanitarian aid. Israels odious attack threatens maritime security and freedom of navigation and once again proves its behavior without law, said the declaration.

Initially, observers noted the absence of English and French versions of the declaration of official Turkish channels. Unlike previous incidents that quickly transformed into diplomatic crises, Ankaras' response appeared measured both in tone and scope. However, it was only many hours later that English and French translations were added, although no dedicated position concerning the Madleen incident has yet appeared on social media accounts in English and French in Turkish affairs language at the time of publication.

The media aligned by the government in Türkiye said that diplomatic efforts were underway to ensure the release of Turkish citizens aboard the ship. A declaration of follow -up of the sources of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the ship was to reach an Israeli port in the evening and that measures were taken to ensure consular access to the passengers held.

We have launched the necessary procedures to meet them immediately after the landing and to guarantee their release, said sources from the ministry. We are also in contact with officials from other countries whose citizens were on board Madleen.

Madleen transported 12 people, including Turkish citizens Yasemin Acar and Uayb Ordu.

ACAR, 39, is a double citizen of Germany and Turkey and is widely known for its advocacy in terms of human rights. Born in Berlin of a Kurdish family of Turkish origin, ACAR is active in campaigns linked to social justice, the rights of refugees and anti-racism since its adolescence. In the wake of the war in Ukraine, she co -founded the Berlin Arrival Support Network, providing assistance to displaced people and coordinating with civil society institutions in Germany. In recent years, Acar has played a leading role in pro-Palestinian initiatives. On Madleen, she was coordinator of the media, helping to draw international attention to the situation in Gaza.

Uayb Ordu, 31, graduated in theology residing in Bursa, Turkey. Ordu had previously expressed his concern in publications on social networks that his Turkish citizenship could subject him to more severe treatment by the Israeli authorities.

The ship left for Sicily on June 3 as part of a broader humanitarian initiative organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, a pro-Palestinian group which sought to challenge the Israeli blockage on Gaza by direct action.

The ship also carried 10 other people, including Rima Hassan, French member of the European Parliament; Thiago Vila from Brazil; Sergio Toribio of Spain; Marco Van Rennes of the Netherlands; Baptiste Andr, Reva Viard, Pascal Maurieras and Yanis Mhamdi from France; Swedish activist from the Greta Thunberg climate; And journalist Al Jazeera, journalist Omar Faiad.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans is to Israel, which often moves in response to the domestic political dynamics and the sensitivities of its main electoral base. Although it is known to deliver a strong rhetoric, in particular during meetings of weekly parliamentary groups of the parties on Wednesday, the criticisms argue that these declarations rarely result in concrete political measures. Opposition leaders frequently accuse Erdogan of using hard language to appease the public without taking substantial measures.

Despite Ankaras' decision to impose a commercial boycott in Israel in May 2024, Turkey remains one of the main Israeli business partners. Many reports suggest that Turkish companies continue to lead business with Israel indirectly, either by buying goods through third countries, or by labeling them as intended for Palestine. Although the Turkish authorities are aware of these practices, no effective measure has been taken to stop them.

Erdogan also faces criticisms to remain silent on oil exports to Israel which are transported via a pipeline from Azerbaijan to Turkey. While the Turkish President publicly labels Israel a terrorist state, criticisms such as opposition members and certain Islamist groups underline what they describe as a contradiction between this rhetoric and the countries have continued the facilitation of oil exports to Israel.

This last interception at sea has revived memories of an incident in the past. In 2010, the Mavi Marmara flotilla, organized by human rights and humanitarian freedoms and rescue, Turkish charity linked to intelligence, in order to provide aid to Gaza, was intercepted by the Israeli Navy, causing the death of nine Turkish and Turkish American pro-Palestinian activists. This incident not only led to a diplomatic crisis, but was also widely exploited by the Minister of the Erdogan time as a leading political tool during interior gatherings. In response to the incident, in 2011, Erdogan made a significant announcement suspended trade and military relations with Israel. However, it was then revealed that the saffron 1, a ship belonging to the eldest son of Erdogans, Burak, had engaged in the transport of goods between the Turkish and Israeli ports several times.

In 2014, Erdogan engaged in a public dispute with the deceased preacher Fethullah Glen, a vocal critic who had suggested that the assistant mission in Gaza could have been carried out peacefully with the prior consent of the authorities. He challenged Glens Stance, asking, who are the authorities? If we are the authority, we have already given permission. Ironically, in 2016, Erdogan contradicted his previous argument, criticizing the organizers of Flotilla Mavi Marmara, saying, did you ask for the authorization of the ministers of the time to organize this aid campaign?

Meanwhile, Zgr Zel, head of turkeys of the Party of the main republican peoples of the opposition, commented the incident during a press briefing. We are dealing with an reckless Israel which will not even allow non-armed activists to deliver pasta, he said. If the president adopts a strong position and based on principles this time, I will give him credit. This is not the time of pretexts: it is time to respond to Israel. We will remain firmly behind all the legitimate measures taken.

Israel and Egypt have imposed different levels of blockade on Gaza since 2007, when the Hamas militant group has taken control of the territory. Israel maintains that the blockade is necessary to prevent Hamas from acquiring weapons. However, criticisms argue that this is equivalent to a collective punishment of more than 2 million Palestinians living in the enclave.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas activists launched a large -scale attack against southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Since then, more than half of the hostages have been released, although around 55 have been held in Gaza, with many alleged deaths.

In response, Israel has launched a large military campaign. According to the Gazas Ministry of Health, more than 54,000 Palestinians were killed in the conflict, although the figures are not distinguished between civilians and combatants. An important part of the dead would be women and children. The war has devastated a large part of the Gazas infrastructure and moved almost 90% of the population.

Only a month ago, another aid ship organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition was attacked in international waters near Malta. The ship would have been damaged by two unmanned air vehicles, the group accusing Israel of having made the strike. No official confirmation has been issued by the Israeli government.