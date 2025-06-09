Updates live: protests of the continued while California promises to continue the Trump administration





The state of California brought an action against the Trump administration today, asking a judge to declare the appeal of the national guard troops in response to street demonstrations in Los Angeles unconstitutional and asked the court to stop any future deployment.

The trial, submitted to the Federal Court of San Francisco, appoints President Donald Trump, the defense secretary Pete Hegseth and the Defense Ministry of the United States as defendants and said that Trump did not have the power to deploy the California National Guard.

A White House spokesperson responded to the file on Monday saying that California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to prioritize anti-glazing rioters rather than continuing the Trump administration.

It is pathetic that Newsom focuses more on face savings than protecting the police and holding responsible criminals, the assistant press secretary of the White House, Anna Kelly, said in a statement at CNN. As the president said, Newsom should thank him for restoring the law and the order.

The California Attorney General Rob Bonta qualified the federalization of the troops of the National Guard of States, useless, counterproductive and, above all, illegal during a press conference today.

This is the 24th California trial in 19 weeks against the Trump administration, Bonta said.

The ordinance abused the Federal Government Authority and violated the 10th amendment and the Federal Act, according to Bonta who declared that Trump had made the ordinance without authorization from Governor Newsom and against the wishes of the application of local laws.

In addition, Bonta said Hegseth has ignored newsoms' request to cancel the deployment.

California governor Gavin Newsom accused Trump of having created fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the American Constitution, according to an article on X..

