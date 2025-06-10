



In ordinary circumstances, federal troops would be deployed to help or help the efforts of the state, explains Jeremy R. Paul, law professor and former dean of Northeastern University School of Law.

Following a series of demonstrations in response to a repression of immigration to Los Angeles, Donald Trump deployed national guards in the state. (Photo by Caylo Seals / Sipa USA) (SIPA via AP Images)

President Donald Trumps the deployment of the troops of the Federal National Guard in California without request from the Governor sets up a legal confrontation on the authority of presidents for such a maneuver, said Jeremy R. Paul, professor of law and former dean of the Northeastern University School of Law.

This is a very complicated subject, he said. Most of the time, when the National Guard is nationalized unless it is a situation in which a state refuses to apply the federal laws that the president generally expects and receives a request from the governor before doing something like that.

Following a series of demonstrations in response to a repression under immigration to Los Angeles, Trump ordered that at least 2,000 national guards were sent to California to protect agents from the application of immigration this weekend. The White House cited recent demonstrations of immigration raids and customs application because of this decision.

In recent days, violent crowds have attacked ice and federal law enforcement agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California, the White House said in a statement. These operations are essential to interrupt and reverse the invasion of illegal criminals in the United States.

Jeremy Paul, professor of law at the Northeast University and former dean, says that if Trump believes that California does not execute federal law, then he has the power to deploy troops. Photo by Alyssa Stone / Northeastern University

Some of the demonstrations became violent over the weekend, opposing demonstrators to law enforcement agents in clashes that have left the streets strewn with debris, burned vehicles and vandalized buildings. A 150 people were arrested on Friday, with more arrests that took place this weekend in places like San Francisco.

The scene somewhat recalls the last time that a president ordered that the federalization of the national guards to repress the demonstrations, which took place in 1992 after the murder of the Rodney King police also in Los Angeles.

President George HW Bush then used the 1807 insurrection law as a justification to send the national troops. So far, Trump has not invoked the 19th century law, which, according to Paul, encompassed a series of laws designed to call the militia for the abolition of an insurrection, or to see that the laws are duly executed. This is only one mechanism by which a president can deploy federal troops on American soil.

Trump invoked a separate status. [a] Invasion, delete [a] rebellion or execute federal law in action.

In ordinary circumstances, Paul says that federal troops would be deployed to help or help the efforts of the state. California Governor Gavin Newsom qualified the deployment of illegal, immoral and unconstitutional national guard trumps.

On Monday, the state of California filed a complaint against the administration in response, preparing the way for a potential legal battle.

These troops, according to the president, are supposed to help help immigration and customs application to apply federal law which allows them to deport people who are not legally, says Paul.

So, do the Trumps move legal?

If the president considers that the State does not execute the federal law, then he has the power to do so, continues Paul. But just because the president has this authority. This is the right thing to do.

The mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said that this decision felt like it was designed to wreak havoc in the city, and Newsom qualified the manufactured crisis situation and a violation of state sovereignty.

While the National Guard, a military reserve force made up of soldiers from all American states and territories, fulfills a range of functions in the national sphere, civilian police are generally not one. The Posse Comitatus Act, promulgated in 1878, prohibited federal troops of regular civil laws, except in the circumstances approved by the congress.

Paul says that the decision moves the balance of states control over the application of laws to federal application, but in such a clear way.

It is not because the National Guard does not mean that they are allowed to do whatever the traditional police could not do, says Paul. It is not martial law, as some might suggest. They cannot suddenly arrest people without a mandate or take into account the constitution.

Tanner Stening is a journalist from Northeastern Global News. Send him an email at [email protected]. Follow it on X / Twitter @ tstanting90.

* {Marge-Bloc-Démartage: 0; Marge-Bloc-End: 0;}. WP-CONTAINER-CORE-GROUP-IS-LAYOUT-0F4C6871> * + * {Margin-Block-Start: VAR (-WP–PRESENER-SPAACES-40); Margin-Block-End: 0;}. : where (: no (.alignleft): not (.alignright): not (.alignfull)) {max-width: 832px; Margin-Left: Auto! important; Margin-Dutch: Auto! .Alignwide {max-width: 832px;}. WP-CONTRAINER-CORE-GROUP-IS-LAYOUT-AAFFB961 .Alignull {Max-Width: Non-WIDTH: NOTH: where (: No (.alignleft): No (.alignright): not (.alignfull)) {Margin-Left: Auto! important; Margin-Droite: Auto! important;}.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.northeastern.edu/2025/06/09/trump-national-guard-california-protests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos