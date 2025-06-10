Trump suggests the arrest of Newsom in the middle of the Ice Raid dispute





Donald Trump suggested on Monday that California Governor Gavin Newsom should be arrested for the treatment of troubles in Los Angeles, increasing tensions after the president mobilized the National Guard to repress anti-glazing demonstrations during the weekend.

“I would do it, if I was Tom. I think it's great,” said Trump when he asked by a journalist if he supported a threat from his border Tsar Tom Homan to stop state officials who hinder federal immigration raids. Gavin likes advertising, but I think it would be a great thing. He did a terrible job.

Trumps' comments arise while Los Angeles entered his fourth consecutive day of protests following measures to apply immigration on a large scale by federal agents across the city. The demonstrators clashed with the police in the streets of the city center, where the barricades were overthrown, the cars burned and more than 150 people arrested since Friday.

The troubles were partially fed by the decision of the Trump administrations to unilaterally deploy 2,000 troops of the National Guard in the city under the federal authority, bypassing the governor. Newsom, a democrat that many things go as a presidential competitor in 2028, described the illegal move and promised to file a complaint to block the federalization of the National Guard. It is currently not necessary that the National Guard will be deployed in Los Angeles, he wrote in a letter to the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Sunday, calling him a serious violation of state sovereignty.

Beards are the last chapter of a long -term quarrel, often personal between Trump and Newsom, who have faced each other several times on everything, from the response of governors to recent forest fires to water policy, including high -speed California.

All you have to do is look at the small railway it builds, said Trump on Monday, referring to the support of the newsoms for a project that was to connect Los Angeles to San Francisco, but has undergone nationalfière costs.

It is about 100 times compared to the budget. We put a flag pole there, under the budget. I’m still doing under the budget, Trump added.

His criticisms echo years of attacks on what Hes called California who failed Newsom's strengthening for a lack of water during Los Angeles forest fires, the rise of homelessness in the state and budgetary waste.

Tensions were widened after Homan warned that officials like Newsom and the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass could be arrested if they interfered with federal operations. It is a crime to hide and knowingly hide an illegal foreigner. It is a crime to hinder the police who do their job, Homan told NBC News on Saturday. Although he conceded that none of the two officials yet crossed the line, he nevertheless issued the warning.

Newsom called Homans Bluff in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, urging Homan to end and stop it. It is a hard to cook. Why is he not doing that? He knows where to find me, said Newsom. These kinds of blocks are exhausting. So, Tom, stop me. Let's go. “

Homan seemed to come back to his previous remarks during an appearance on Monday on Fox & Friends, saying that he hypothetically answered a question of journalists. There was no discussion on the arrest of Newsom, he said.

Despite this, prevails over public support for the idea marks a dramatic escalation in his approach to the second mandate of the political opposition increasingly defined by threats of criminal proceedings. This echoes the controversial arrest of the justice services of the Democrat mayor of Newarks, Ras Baraka, after a confrontation outside an ice detention center in New Jersey last month, although the accusations were finally abandoned. The Trump administration also charged the democratic representative Lamonica McIiver with two chiefs of aggression, resistance and empire of an officer of the same skirmish.

The deployment of federal troops of the National Guard in Los Angeles still set the relationship between the White House and California. Legal researchers note that prevailing on the order to take command of the custody invoking the insurrection heads in a troubled constitutional territory. The directive cited the federal authority to ensure the continuity of government functions, a justification recalling the repression of civil disturbances of the era of the Cold War, but unprecedented clearly in a context of non-insurgency.

If we had not done it, Trump wrote on Truth Social on his order from the National Guard, Los Angeles would have been completely erased. He added, sarcastically, that Newsom and Bass should say, thank you, President Trump, you are so wonderful.

US Northern Command announced on Monday that 700 navies were deployed in Los Angeles in addition to the National Guard.

Newsom criticized this “non -American” decision in an article on X.

The American navies have served honorably in several wars to defend democracy, wrote the governor. They are heroes. They should not be deployed on American soil in the face of their own compatriots to achieve the disturbed fantasy of a dictatorial president.

Demonstrations have also spread to other cities, notably San Francisco, Sacramento, Chicago and New York, where demonstrators gather in opposition to raids and the arrest of an eminent labor manager. The Employees International Union service is organizing demonstrations in more than two dozen cities on Monday, accusing the administration of targeting immigrant communities and organized workforce.

