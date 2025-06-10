Trump-Xe conversation: a step of a long step

President Trump finally obtained his wish for a conversation with Xi Jinping. Or maybe I should say that President XI granted Trump an audience. The Chinese leader has undoubtedly been under tension by the indeive reaction inside as well as outside the United States prices in the United States.

The prices clearly put Trump in a difficult negotiation position, what wants it. This suggests an assessment of the different media conversation, which has declared optimistic that the United States and China are now sure to progress in trade and can put the tariff war behind them.

I think the opposite.

To judge readings provided by each side, XI had much more to say than Trump. XI pointed out that a course correction in China-US relations is particularly important, using the metaphor of a ship with two barrels.

A consensus on the issue of trade has been reached, said Xi, but many measures remain to be taken:

The United States is expected to examine the progress made realistically and withdraw the negative measures taken against China. The two parties should improve exchanges in various fields such as diplomacy, economy and trade, soldiers and police, improve consensus, reduce misunderstandings and strengthen cooperation.

On the other hand, American reading simply noted that the two leaders had discussed many subjects. . . Representatives of the United States and China will engage in discussions and negotiations on various questions of mutual interest. Not exactly a menu for future action.

Xi seems to have extracted two commitments from Trump that divergent from real American policy.

First, according to Chinese reading, Trump said that he welcomes Chinese students coming to the United States to study. American policy, more recently articulated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calls on the United States to aggressively dismiss Chinese students if the student has a link with the Chinese Communist Party or whose study is in a critical field, which means advanced technology. The administration is clearly hostile to international students in general.

Secondly, Chinese reading indicates that the United States will continue to support politics in a single Chinese the specific policy mentioned in American reading. But while China is a long-standing official policy of the United States, in practice, the United States continues to provide substantial military and political support in Taiwan at a time when the new president of Taiwans often refers to the country's sovereignty.

This is why Xi, according to Chinese reading, stressed that the United States should carefully manage the question of Taiwan and avoid leaving an extremely low number of separatist elements of Taiwan's independence leading China and the United States in a dangerous situation of conflict and confrontation.

No reading mentions the restrictions on China on rare earth exports, a key question in trade relations with the United States and many other countries. However, Trump wrote on social networks as if the question was resolved: there should no longer be any questions concerning the complexity of rare land products. We had a very good conversation and we straightened up all complexity, I think we were in very good shape with China and the commercial agreement.

You would think that the American reading would have mentioned this victory for Trump. The fact that this does not suggest that the recovery hardly reflects the real situation. The Chinese response was probably a question of waiting – see what Trump offers in exchange for resumption of rare earth exports.

Any notion that a breakthrough has occurred on trade, or that bilateral tensions have now been considerably reduced, is simply wrong. The best that can be said is that the two parties speak in the second round for June 9 than to engage in competitive price hikes and play the game of blame.

The main sources of current tension that include Taiwan, tensions in the Southern China Sea, Chinese aid in Russia in the Ukrainian war, fentanyl, exchanges of people with population and human rights as well as prices and the medal no less seriously than they were before the Trump-Xe conversation.

Before his call to XI, President Trump wrote on Truth Social: I like President XI of China, I will always do it, and he is always very hard and extremely difficult to conclude !!!

It's true; And unlike Trump, Xi is also consistent and determined in his mailbox. He told Trump: China is sincere and based on principles. The Chinese always hold their promises and follow their actions. This declaration was both a commitment to the negotiations and a search of the erratic rates and its unclear trade policy.

If the United States will go anywhere during these discussions with China, Trump will have to get his own house in order which is more intimidating day by day.