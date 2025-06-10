It is customary for the management of the countries to exchange greetings on important occasions such as national days, Eid and Christmas, but taking into account the dominant tense regional situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did well by taking advantage of the opportunity to raise awareness among world leaders in peace and security of the region and emphasize the need to forge bilateral economic collaboration.

This was obvious from the conference call that the Prime Minister held with the president of Turkiyes Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of the Kazakhstans Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik and other world leaders on the occasion of Bonjour by Eid Ult Adha.

Personal relationships and closer / frequent interaction between leadership play an important role in the solidification of bilateral relations and understanding others the point of view and sensitivities.

It is important to note that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently visited some of the important capitals in which he has made substantial discussions with the leaders of the host countries on the issues of peace and security as well as the means and means of promoting the economic partnership, which has become a priority for almost all the countries of the world in the emerging international scenario.

What the PM discussed with various leaders on the occasion of the ULD AIDA was necessarily in the continuation of its interaction with the heads of state and the governments of various countries following the pahalgame incident, which was used by India as an excuse to establish a case for the aggression against Pakistan, but New Delhi has miserably failed to obtain support for its informed conceptions because its approach of international law.

Against what Pakistan had an approach based on the principles of the question and demonstrated its preference for the resolution of the conflict through discussions and dialogue.

It is because of the diplomacy in a timely manner by the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister / Minister of Foreign Affairs (also his brilliant team of diplomats) and the Marshal Field Syed Asim Asim Mnnir that the Pakistans found themselves favorable to the international community, in particular his proposal for a neutral global investigation into the attack by Pahalgam.

Pakistan also has also launched any measure to increase tension in the region and only responded to a series of actions from India and has given a response in tit-form when India opted for a military option.

After the short war, the Prime Minister visited sympathetic countries to thank their unshakable support against an uninsured assault and informed them of anti-Ppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppira after having faced a humiliating defeat in the hands of the Pakistani defense forces.

The inhabitants of Pakistan thank President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his courageous position based on principles on the conflict and his reiteration during the telephone conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz on the occasion of Eid.

As the Prime Minister points out, this gesture won the hearts of the people of Pakistan and added another glorious chapter to the history of the Pakistani-Turkiye fraternity.

President Erdogan reaffirmed that Turkiyes resolved Pakistan support on all important questions and Shehbaz reiterated the support of Islamabads to the main interesting questions for Ankara.

During a telephone call with Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the PM informed him of the efforts of the Pakistans to maintain peace and security in the region and hoped that a certain number of important agreements and protococci would be signed between the two parties during the next visit of the Kazakh chief.

The PM expressed its gratitude to Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik for Omans' position in the recent crisis of Pakistan-India and appreciated its support for de-escalation and dialogue.

In a related development, the speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq thanked the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for the kingdoms supported on every difficult opportunity, including the recent dead end with India.

Hopefully these interactions, as well as the successful visit to the high -level delegation to various capitals, will help create a better understanding of the regional situation and Indian propaganda base against Pakistan.

The tempo must be maintained for the belligerent posture continues by India.