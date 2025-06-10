California plans to bring a lawsuit against Trump on the deployment of the National Guard





Los Angeles (AP) California will file a trial against extraordinary deployment on Monday by President Donald Trump of the National Guard troops in Los Angeles to face immigration demonstrators who went down to the street, said the Attorney General, arguing that the president had trampled on the state's sovereignty.

We do not take lightly to the abused president of his authority and illegally mobilizing the troops of the California National Guard, the state prosecutor, Rob Bonta, told journalists. He planned to request an order from the court declaring that the employment of the guard was illegal and asked for a ban on the ban to stop deployment.

The streets of the sprawling city of 4 million people were calm on Monday morning, but the smell of smoke hanged in the air of the city center, one day after the crowd blocked a large highway and launched autonomous cars while the police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades. The presence of the police was heavy, the police blocking the street in front of the federal detention center which was at the center of the demonstrations.

Bonta accused Trump of Fanning of the anger of the demonstrators with his announcement of the deployment, which was followed Sunday by clashes with the police in downtown Los Angeles. It was not inevitable, he said.

While a large part of the city has been spared from any violence, the clashes have swept away several blocks in the city center and a handful of other places. It could take days to clean up the debris of burned cars and to clean or paint on sprayed graffiti at the town hall and to other buildings near the detention center. Sunday was the third and most intense day of demonstrations against the repression of Trump's immigration in the region, while the arrival of the first 300 guard troops stimulated anger and fear among many residents.

Trump said on Monday that the city would have been completely erased if he had not deployed the goalkeeper.

Later, during a White House event, he added that the heads of state were afraid of doing anything.

US officials said that around 1,000 members of the National Guard were in the city under federal orders by noon on Monday. The 2,000 complete members authorized by the president had to be on the ground by the end of the day. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of military operations.

Many demonstrators dispersed in the evening and the police have declared an illegal assembly, a precursor of the police moving and arresting those who refuse to leave. Some of those who stayed threw objects in the police behind a makeshift barrier. Others have launched pieces of concrete, rocks, electric scooters and fireworks at the California road patrol officers and their vehicles parked on the closed highway in southern 101. The police ran under a higher passage to hide at a given time.

Writing on his social media platform, Truth Social, the president accused Newsom and the mayor of the city, Karen Bass, of lying by saying that the troops were not necessary.

The goalkeeper was specifically deployed to protect federal buildings, including the city center detention center where demonstrators have concentrated.

Los Angeles police chief Jim McDonnell said the police had been overwhelmed by other demonstrators. He said they understood regular agitators who arise during demonstrations to cause problems.

Several dozen people were arrested throughout the weekend. One was arrested on Sunday for throwing a Molotov cocktail to the police and another for hitting a motorcycle in a line of officers.

Trump responded to McDonnell on Truth Social, telling him to stop the demonstrators in the facial masks.

The sound really hurts to bring it the troops !!! He wrote.

The governor says that the guard is not necessary

Newsom called Trump to cancel the deployment of the guard in a letter on Sunday, calling it a serious violation of state sovereignty.

The governor, who was in Los Angeles, met local police and the officials, also told demonstrators that they played in Trump's plans and should face an arrest for violence or destruction of property.

Trump wants chaos and caused violence, “he said. Stay peaceful. Stay focused. Do not give him the excuse he is looking for.

The deployment seemed to be the first time in decades that the National Guard of States was activated without request from its governor, a significant escalation against those who sought to hinder the mass deportation efforts of administrations.

McDonnell postponed the allegations of the Trump administration according to which the LAPD had not helped the federal authorities when demonstrations broke out Friday after a series of immigration raids. He said that his department replied as quickly as he could and had not been informed before the raids.

Newsom, on the other hand, said on several occasions that the Californian authorities had under control the situation. He made fun of Trump for publishing a message of congratulations to the custody on social networks even before the troops arrived in Los Angeles, and he told MSNBC that Trump had never deployed the goalkeeper in a phone call on Friday. He called Trump a cold stone liar.

Warnings have not dissuaded the administration.

It is a bald lie for Newsom to say that there was no problem in Los Angeles before President Trump gets involved, said the White House spokesman Abigail Jackson, in a statement.

The clashes degenerate as the troops of the National Guard arrive

The national guard troops stood in the shoulder on the shoulder on Sunday morning in Los Angeles, wearing long cannons and riot shields while the demonstrators shouted shame and returned home. After some demonstrators approached the members of the guard closely, another set of uniform officers progressed on the group, pulling on smoke cards in the street.

A few minutes later, the Los Angeles police department pulled tours of the crowd control ammunition to disperse the demonstrators, who, according to them, were assembled illegally. A large part of the group then moved to block traffic on highway 101 until the officers of the State patrol eliminated them.

Nearby, at least four autonomous Waymo cars were burnt down, sending large plumes of black smoke in the sky and exploding intermittently. In the evening, police had closed several houses in downtown Los Angeles.

Flash-bang grenades resounded every second evening.

The deployment follows on protest days

The arrival of the National Guard followed two days of demonstrations which began on Friday in downtown Los Angeles before spreading Saturday in Paramount, a strongly Latin city south of the city, and a neighboring Compton.

Federal agents arrested immigrants in the Los Angeles fashion district, in a Home Depot parking lot and in several other places on Friday. The next day, they organized an organization in an office in the Department of Internal Security near another Home deposit in Paramount, which fired demonstrators who suspected another raid. Federal authorities later said that there was no application activity in this home deposit.

The one week's statement of immigrant arrests in the Los Angeles region exceeded 100, the federal authorities said. Many others were arrested while protested, including an eminent union leader who was accused of hampering the police.

The last time the National Guard was activated without the authorization of a governor, it was in 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent troops to protect a march of civil rights in Alabama, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

In a directive on Saturday, Trump invoked a legal provision allowing him to deploy federal soldiers when there is a rebellion or a danger of rebellion against the authority of the United States government.

In San Francisco, the police arrested and released later about 155 people for refusing the orders to disperse, said officer Paulina Henderson of the city police service.

The agents monitoring a demonstration declared an illegal assembly when the residents of the group became violent, said the San Francisco police service. Many demonstrators have left the scene, but some stayed while others moved to another area where they vandalized the buildings and a police vehicle.

Sullivan reported to Minneapolis. The writers of the Associated Press Amy Taxin in the County of Orange, California, and Jake Offenhartz in New York contributed to this report.

