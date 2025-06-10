Trump deploys more national guard troops at the





The Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, which were placed in an alert status during the weekend to support the #USNORTHCOM mission, are preparing to leave for the Grand Los Angeles region on June 9.

Source: @usnortherncmd | X

President Donald Trump authorized the deployment of 2,000 other national guard troops in Los Angeles, US officials told the Associated Press on Monday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom castigated the new deployment, which was ordered a few hours after prosecuting the secretary to Trump and Defense Pete Hegseth to federalize the first 2,000 Troops of the California National Guard to be sent to Los Angeles for the governor's objection.

“It is not a question of public security. It is a question of caressing the ego of a dangerous president,” wrote Newsom in an article on X.

“It's reckless. Useless inlessrument. And disrespectful towards our troops,” wrote the Democrat.

CNBC asked for comments from the White House.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Defense mobilized 700 US Marines to support the guard troops already deployed to protect federal staff and property during demonstrations concerning federal immigration application measures.

The mobilization of the navies of their base in Twentynine Palms, California, is temporary, to give time to the arrival of additional national guard troops, reported NBC News.

Newsom said the first 2,000 troops of the National Guard that Trump had ordered in Los Angeles on Saturday evening had “no food or water”.

“Only about 300 are deployed, the others are seated, unused, in federal buildings without orders,” wrote Newsom in a tweet.

The Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, which were placed in an alert status during the weekend to support the #USNORTHCOM mission, are preparing to leave for the Grand Los Angeles region on June 9.

Source: @usnortherncmd | X

The American Civil Liberties Union condemned the mobilization of the Marines by Trump.

“Each move that President Trump since Saturday evening has been setback and inflammatory,” said Hina Shamsi, director of the National Safety Project at ACLU, “said Hina Shamsi, director of the National Security Project at ACLU, in a statement.

“The idea that these Marines have near the type of training required for police demonstrations while respecting the constitutional rights of people would be laughable if the situation was not so alarming,” said Shamsi.

Trump said on Monday that he would argue Newsom's arrest for allegedly hampered the federal immigration application measures in California.

Trump's comment came in response to questions about his border tsar, Tom Homan, who threatened to arrest Newsom, the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass and any other person who obstructed these actions.

“I would do it if I was Tom. I think it's great. Gavin likes advertising, but I think it would be a great thing,” said Trump.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks when he announces the state of state of state of state of state and the deployment of literacy coaches throughout the state, at the Clinton Elementary School in Compton, California, the United States on June 5, 2025.

Daniel Cole | Reuters

Newsome retaliated.

“The President of the United States has just called for the arrest of an in-office governor. It was a day when I hoped never in America,” said Newsom in a tweet.

The new Newsom and Prosecutor General Rob Bonta trial, submitted to the San Francisco US district court, asks a judge to rule that Trump's federalization of the California National Guard was illegal and put aside the President's order.

Trump, in his order, cited a section of the American code, who says that a president can call on federal military of the national guard of a state to repel an invasion by a foreign nation, file a rebellion, or if the president is not able to force regularly to execute American laws.

The civil complaint argued that Trump's action violates the American Constitution and goes beyond its authority under the federal law linked to the National Guard because it occurred without the consent or the contribution of Newsom, and because it was not justified, said Bonta.

Bonta noted that it was only the second time in the history of the United States that a president relied on the exclusive authority of the provision to federalize the National Guard, the first time in 1970, when the president of the time, Richard Nixon, called on the National Guard to deliver the mail during a postal service strike.

Read the political coverage of CNBC

“It is also the first time since 1965, when President Johnson has sent troops to Alabama to protect the demonstrators of civil rights, under different federal authorities that a president activated the National Guard of the State without the request of the Governor of the State,” said the trial.

“President Trump has repeatedly invoked emergency powers to go beyond the limits of the executive authority of bankruptcy,” said the trial.

“On Saturday, June 7, he used a demonstration that local authorities had under control to make another unprecedented takeover, this time at the cost of sovereignty of the State of California and contemptuating the authority and the role of the governor as chief of the national guard of the State”, according to the trial.

Bonta, at a press conference on Monday, said: “We have a winning case here.”

“Let me be clear: there is no invasion. There is no rebellion,” said Bonta, referring to the use by Trump demonstrations in Los Angeles as a pretext to unite guard.

“The president tries to make chaos and the crisis on the ground for his own political ends.”

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors charged Labor Chief David Huerta in a view to hinders an officer. Huerta, president of Seui California, was arrested on Friday during a demonstration in Los Angeles

He appeared on Monday before the Federal Court, a judge ordered him the release of a deposit of $ 50,000 and warned him to keep away from federal agents and federal operations.

The members of the California National Guard are sticking to the parking lot of Paramount Business Center one day after the clashes between the demonstrators and the police following several immigration detentions and customs application (ICE), in the City of the County of Los Angeles, California, California, June 8, 2025.

Jill Connelly | Reuters

Trump said on Monday that he had made “an excellent decision in sending the National Guard to face the violent riots and encouraged in California”.

“If we had not done it, Los Angeles would have been completely erased,” wrote Trump in an article on social networks.

Trump also called Newsom “incompetent” and said that the governor and the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass should thank him, saying “you are so wonderful. We would be nothing without you, sir.”

“Instead, they choose to lie to the inhabitants of California and America by saying that we were not necessary, and that these are” peaceful demonstrations “, wrote Trump.” Just a look at the photos and videos of violence and destruction tells you everything you have to know. “”

The head of the majority of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, Dn.y., accused Trump of engaging in a “diversion” by deploying custody.

“Donald Trump in the midst of a war with Elon Musk and his ugly tax bill that would scam the health care of 17 million people desperately need a diversion,” Schumer said in a statement.

“His order of deployment of the National Guard in California is useless, inflammatory and provocative. Trump should immediately revoke his command to use the National Guard and leave the police to the governor and the mayor, who are more than capable of managing the situation,” said Schumer.

“Americans do not need or do not deserve this useless and provocative chaos.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/06/09/trump-sued-national-guard-la-california-newsom.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos