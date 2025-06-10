



16m tables offer the attacker The president of Galatasaray, Duursun Ozbek, said that Victor Osimhen will remain with them next season. The Nigeria striker spent last season last season with a Napoli gala, helping the Turkish giants at the League and the Cup. Osimhen has rejected a 75 m move in al-Hilal in recent days. And Ozbek told Hurriyet: Victor Osimhen remains in Galatasaray, his affection will be the most important factor. Negotiations are underway. We hope to give you good news next week. Indeed, the management of the gala is convinced that club supporters prove the key to the agreement, Osimhen flattered by the support and the passion that fans have had for him in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, the Turkish club has filed a contract proposal worth around 16 million per year against the attacker, but the Nigerian retains the desire to play in the Premier League, according to reports from Italy. Osimhen, 26, spent last season in Istanbul after joining Galatasaray on loan at the end of the summer window last year after a public fallout with Napoli officials, being close to signing for Chelsea. The Nigerian international has proven to be a revelation for the Lions, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists in just 41 games, propeling his team adopted to a triumphant league and club. Galatasaray is desperate to keep Osimhen beyond his loan throughout the season, but there was a general expectation that he would return to Napoli and would look for a move to one of the Elite europes instead. The Osimhens contract at the Diego Armanda Maradona stadium contains a liberation clause worth around 60 to 65 million this summer. But that only applies to clubs outside Italy, which means that Juventus which has a strong interest in its attacker rival should pay far in excess to guarantee the signature of Osimhens. Al-Hilal had identified it as a key target and had made a series of attractive offers to secure its signature, worth 45 million per year, a figure that no club in Europe could dream. But Osimhen rejected these Middle East proposals with the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport saying that he maintains the aspirations to play in the Premier League, offering a potential flash to United Pursuit. The addition of the 26-year-old team at Okan Buruks saw the Turkish champions of Super Lig for all terrains at the national level, while the Napoli Lorinee did not hurt for himself, marking 37 goals and providing eight assists in 41 games in all competitions.

