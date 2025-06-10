Politics
Beathor suspects that Jokowi's domed diploma is made by Jalan Pramuka Salemba and not UGM
The former issue concerning the authenticity of the diploma of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was emerged, this time with an accusation of Beathor Suryadi, a superior PDI politician. In his shocking statement, Beathor suspected that the Jokowi undergraduate diploma was not from the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) as was alleged, but false products from the Salemba Scout road area, Jakarta, an area which is often associated with the practice of counterfeiting of documents.
He said that some of the irregularities in Jokowi academic documents had never been completely answered, both by UGM or by Jokowi himself.
I suspect that (the Jokowi diploma) is not a UGM production. There are strong indications that it is made by Jalan Pramuka Salemba. Everyone knows, when he talks about false documents, it's a legend, Beathor told the editor -in -chief of www.suaaranational.com, Tuesday (9/6/2025)
Beathor said he’s not just accusing. He said he collected a number of indirect evidence and testimonials from several former UGM student activists who said they had never experienced a figure named Joko Widodo during the college.
We have long sniffed this. There was a former UGM activist who said: There was no Jokowi at the time on campus. So where is the photo, what paper, what organization on campus? The president of this size must be able to prove his story, added Beathor.
UGM himself had previously issued several official clarifications according to which Jokowi was indeed listed as former students of the Faculty of Forestry and graduated in 1985. Several campus leaders, including former teachers and colleagues, had declared that Jokowi knew the college directly.
However, this accusation has never really died. Since the 2014 presidential election, rumors concerning the alleged false diploma have used political weapons several times to attack Jokowi's credibility. Beathor is part of a handful of characters who have still questioned him when the majority of the political elite had considered this problem.
Beathor's accusation highlighted the Salemba Scout road as the location of making a false diploma adding to a new dimension in this controversy. The region has long had a poor reputation as a place that provides false documents to manufacture documents, ranging from KTPS, Sims, to the undergraduate diplomas.
It is not a secret. Many journalists have proven that if you have money, you can get a diploma from a well-known university overnight there. Exactly around Salemba and Jalan Pramuka, said Beathor.
However, so far, there has been no concrete evidence which links the location to documents belonging to President Jokowi. Allegations like this remain in the field of speculation if without solid investigation support and document the forensic data.
This controversy has caused public attention which is now more aware of post-reform policy and post-Jookowi government. On social networks, the false Jokowi diploma subject is back, as well as the re -emergence of the old videos of the lawyer Bambang Tri Molyono who had once pursued the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma in court, but its prosecution was rejected by the Supreme Court because it was deemed not to have a legal position.
Internet users were divided. Some consider that this problem only tries to drop Jokowi's reputation before the 2029 presidential election, where the name of Gibran Rakabumingputra Sulung Jokowidigadang-Gadang will advance. However, not a few that required an open audit and independent of all the academic documents of state representatives.
The accusation of Beathor Suryadi reopened the old wounds that had not been completely cured. In the era of the disclosure of information, the public certainly has the right to be clarity and transparency. But in the context of law and ethics, serious accusations like the latter also require valid and responsible evidence.
Otherwise, a problem like this will only be a cheap political weapon which confirms public space without contributing to a healthy democracy. But if this is true, the impact can shake the basics of political legitimacy of the Jokowis era of a new chapter in Indonesian history after the reform.
