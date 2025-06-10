Different opinions of a number of political parties on Jokowi prefer in PSI

Jakarta – Political stages of the 7th president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who leaned anchored to the comments PSI Reap. A number of political parties have opened their votes in response to Jokowi's chance to become the new Ketum in PSI. Jokowi was associated with being a solid candidate for the new PSI Ketum. In addition to PSI, the name Jokowi is also linked to the PPP New Ketum Exchange. When the problem broke out, Jokowi stressed the favorite PSI. Jokowi's statement caused comments from a certain number of politicians. They considered Jokowi's choice to compare Jokowi's attitude with Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) when he was full of the president's position. Scroll to continue with content PPP respect Jokowi prefers PSI Jokowi chose the Indonesian Solidarits (PSI) party when it was asked the possibility of entering the President of the President of the United Development Party (PPP). PPP DPP President Syaifullah Tamliha said his party has never proposed Jokowi as an official cketum. “This is Pak Jokowi's political law to make PSI as his political vehicle. The institutional PPP has also never offered Pak Jokowi a PPP Caketum,” Tamliha told journalists on Sunday (6/8/2026). Tamliha said PPP had a title of candidates for the president of his party. He said the PPP was also enough time to capture the candidates. “We have enough stock and time to mature the PPP Caketum that God wants to take place at the congress next September,” he said.

WAKETUM PSI ready to welcome Jokowi then Ketum Photo: WAKETUM PSI Andy BUDIMAN (Documentation: SPECIAL) The vice-president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Andy Budiman responded to the declaration of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo who wanted to join his party. Andy said all executives were ready to welcome the arrival of Jokowi. “All executives, PSI administrators are ready to welcome Mr. Jokowi if he joins PSI,” said Andy when he was contacted on Sunday (6/8/2025). Andy said that from the start PSI has been a house for Jokowi. He said from the start, PSI was founded to support Jokowi. “PSI however, since the start of Mr. Jokowi's house, from the start, the party has been created to support Mr. Jokowi and will continue to fight for the vision of Mr. Jokowi on the progress of Indonesia. So, once again, we are ready to welcome the arrival of Mr. Jokowi,” he said.

Nasdem suggests Jokowi for example Sby Photo: Vice-president of the House of Representatives Commission III Ahmad Sahroni (Maulana Ilhami Fawdi / Detikcom) Nasdem's party, Bendum Ahmad Sahroni, also opened the vote. Sahroni considered that there was nothing wrong with political attitude. “He (Jokowi) wants to go anywhere,” Sahroni told journalists on Monday (9/6/2025). Despite this, Sahroni said Jokowi should focus more on life after being a country leader. According to him, Jokowi could imitate the 6th president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Sby). “But my advice as a younger brother, probably Mr. Jokowi sees an example like Mr. Sby, lives calmly and appreciates life after that it is the president. I am proud to see him,” he said. According to him, Jokowi should question the question of politics to children and his son -in. He believes that his child and his son-in-Law will be Jokowi's successor in the future. “Yes, as suggestion and contribution, give political affairs for children and girls who are currently in service,” he said. “Pak Jokowi as a father must always consider his child and his son who works for the people. God wants it, they will be Mr. Jokowi's successor in the future,” added Sahroni. While the president of PKB DPP, Daniel Johan, considered natural that Jokowi was more inclined to PSI. This is because there is his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep in the party. “Naturally, if you prefer PSI because there is Kaesang there, maybe the PPP is difficult for its culture,” Daniel told journalists on Monday (9/6/2025). Despite this, Daniel said Jokowi was free to choose any party. He said it depended on the compatibility of the party with Jokowi. “The free of Pak Jokowi where you are going,” he said. “According to his heart, Mr. Jokowi is more appropriate where,” he continued.

Pdip said that Jokowi's words wanted to be ordinary people after retirement Photo: PDIP Politician Gunur Romli (Private Quai) PDIP politician Guntur Romli said Jokowi Have the right to determine its political steps in the future. However, Gunutur alluded to the Jokowi Declaration who wanted to take over solo staff after not being president. "Jokowi is free to determine his political choices. We have no comments," Gunur Romli told journalists on Monday (9/6/2025). "But I am sure that the public still remembers his declaration that if he is not president, he wants to return solo, therefore an ordinary people," he continued. According to him, the declaration was inversely proportional to the current political attitude of Jokowi. Gunutur Romli assessed that Jokowi was still seen wanting to be taken in political parties. "It turns out that I always want to be a cawe in political parties. Finally, Jokowi could not trust by his own declaration," he said. Gunutur Romli said that from the start, Jokowi could not trust. He also gave the public to assess the political attitude. "This is why Jokowi himself built a" problem of confidence "from the question of three periods, Esemka cars, an intervention in the presidential election for the benefit of his son, Gibran Rakabum, false diplomas and others, because the public had problems of confidence in Jokowi, the source was Jokowi himself who could not trust," he said.





