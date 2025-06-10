“ Do everything against Muslims '': the chief of the Rashid Alvi congress over 11 years of the government of the NDA under the PM Modi





The head of the Congress, Rashid Alvi, attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata party, for having targeted Muslims by adopting laws while not attacking the problems of inflation of the people. Alvi's remarks occurred on June 9, while the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished 11 years in power at the center.

“I must say with regret that you brought the law of Talaq against Muslims. Years.

The head of the congress underlined the failures of the government led by Modi by criticizing the demonetization, by repealing article 370, by not listening to farmers and not controlling inflation.

“You do not realize that during the demonetization, during the summer, so many people are dead, it is your point less, and you think of it as a positive point. You are used to pretending that with a demonization, the black money would be finished, is it finished however?

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time on June 9, 2024, with 293 deputies, the NDA has comfortably exceeded the majority brand of 272 in the Lok Sabha of 543 members after the general elections of 2024.

Put 8 Lakh soldiers to J&K

Continuing his jibe at BJP on cashmere, he added, you deleted (article) 370 (from cashmere), put people in prison and put 8 Lakh soldiers there, but in the past 11 years, have you given jobs to people, did you reduce inflation? The petrol diesel for which you bought 35-40 You give the same to 100 to the inhabitants of the country. Farmers sit for two years, you were not ready to listen to them.

While Prime Minister Narendra modified by the Government of the NDA finished 11 years at the center, the President and Minister of the Union of the BJP, JP Nadda, underlined the various achievements of the government, including good governance, the change in the “political culture” of India and several daring decisions taken.

You do everything in this country which is against Muslims.

Nadda declared at a press conference, “the work carried out under the direction of Prime Minister Modi is written in the golden words because of unimaginable and unique works. Prime Minister Modi changed the country's policy, political culture. The country was calmed 11 years ago. Earlier, to spare a political president by dividing the company was the standard.”

