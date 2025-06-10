Marines deployed to respond to immigration demonstrations





Los Angeles (AP) 2,000 other national guard troops as well as 700 navies are heading for Los Angeles on President Donald Trump on Monday orders, degenerating a military presence and Governor Gavin Newsom does not want and the police chief says that logistical challenges to manage the demonstrations safely.

First 2,000 guard troops ordered by Trump began to arrive on Sunday, which saw the most violence for three days of protests motivated by anger against the trumps applied by immigration laws which, according to criticism, separate migrant families.

Monday demonstrations were much less noisy, thousands of people who have witnessed a rally at the Town Hall and hundreds of protests outside a federal complex which includes a detention center where some immigrants are detained after work raids across the city.

Trump described Los Angeles in terrible terms that Mayor Karen Bass and Newsom say are nowhere near the truth. They say that he puts public security in danger by adding military staff even if the police say that they do not need help.

Los Angeles police chief Jim McDonnell, said in a statement that he was confident in the ability of police services to manage large -scale demonstrations and that the arrival of the Marines without coordinating with the police service presented an important logistical and operational challenge for them.

Newsom called reckless and disrespectful deployments to our troops in an article on the social platform X.

The demonstrators compete with the authorities of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday June 8, 2025, after the demonstration of the immigration raid last night. (AP photo / Jae Hong)

This is not public security, said Newsom. It is a question of caressing a dangerous ego of presidents.

The demonstrations began on Friday in downtown Los Angeles after the federal immigration authorities arrested more than 40 people throughout the city. The smell of smoke suspended the city center on Monday, one day after the crowd blocked a large highway and set fire to autonomous cars while the police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.

US officials said marine troops had been deployed to protect property and federal staff, including federal immigration agents. Trumps Monday Order put members of the National Guard in active service.

An American official warned that the order had just signed and that he could take a day or two to move the troops. The manager spoke under the cover of anonymity to discuss troop movements.

Despite their presence, there has been a limited commitment so far between the guard and the demonstrators while the local police implement the control of the crowds.

California repels the presence of federal troops

The California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a complaint on the use of the national guard troops after the first deployment, journalists from his announcement on Monday that Trump had trampled on the sovereignty of the States.

We do not take lightly to the abused president of his authority and illegally mobilizing the troops of the California National Guard, Bonta said. He asked for an order from the court declaring the use of illegal custody and requesting a ban on the ban to stop deployment.

Trump said on Monday that the city would have been completely erased if he had not deployed the goalkeeper.

People look at that several Waymo cars burn in downtown Los Angeles after being vandalized by demonstrators reacting to a series of immigration raids in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Stephen Lam / San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Bass criticized the deployment of the troops of the National Guard and the Marines as a deliberate attempt by the Trump administration to create troubles and chaos in our city.

She pleaded for the federal government: stop the raids.

The first protests remained peaceful

Thousands of people on Monday flooded the streets of the Town Hall for a union rally before a hearing for the managed work manager David Huerta, who was released a few hours later with a bond of $ 50,000. Huertas at arrest on Friday when he protests against immigration raids has become a rallying cry for angry people against the repression of administrations. He is president of the International Union of California Services employees, which represents thousands of concierges, security officers and other workers.

The first protests sometimes had a calm and even joyful atmosphere, with people dancing to live music and supported by the release of Huertas.

A demonstrator throws a scooter on a police vehicle near the metropolitan detention center in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, after the protest of the immigration raid last night. (Ap photo / Jae C. Hong)

The demonstrators linked their hands outside the center of federal detention in the city center where Huerta was held in front of a line of police officers. The religious leaders joined the demonstrators, sometimes working with the organizers to defuse the moments of tension.

There was a strong presence of application of the law in the few square blocks, including the federal detention center, while most of the huge city of 4 million people did their normal activities in the peaceful streets.

Song against a line of troops from the National Guard with internal security agents behind them surrounding the federal buildings accelerated in the afternoon while people cried, release them all! And the National Guard disappears.

While the crowd cleared up in the evening, the police began to remove the demonstrators from the region, dismissing ammunition of the crowd control while people chant and peaceful.

Other demonstrations took shape on Monday afternoon in the County of Los Angeles. Apart from a Los Angeles clothing warehouse, parents of detained workers demanded during a press conference that their loved ones were released.

Jacob Vasquez's family, 35, who was detained on Friday at the warehouse, where he worked, said that she had not yet received information about him.

Jacob is a father and the only family support for his house, Vasquez’s brother Gabriel told the crowd. He asked that his last name would not be used, fearing to be targeted by the authorities.

Several dozen people were arrested during demonstrations throughout the weekend. The authorities say that a arrested on Sunday for launching a Molotov cocktail to the police and another for hitting a motorcycle in a line of officers.

McDonnell said the police were overwhelmed by the remaining demonstrators, who included regular agitators who show up during demonstrations to cause trouble. He said the demonstrations followed a similar model for civilian disorders episodes, things usually accelerate the second and third days.

The deployment of the guard is an almost unprecedented escalation

The demonstrators confront the police on Highway 101 near the center of metropolitan detention in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday June 8, 2025, after the protest of the immigration raids of the last nights. (Ap photo / Jae C. Hong)

The deployment seemed to be the first time in decades that the National Guard of States was activated without request from its governor, a significant escalation against those who sought to hinder the mass deportation efforts of administrations.

The last time the National Guard was activated without the permission of governors, it was in 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent troops to protect a march of civil rights in Alabama, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

In a directive on Saturday, Trump invoked a legal provision allowing him to deploy federal soldiers when there is a rebellion or a danger of rebellion against the authority of the United States government.

Sullivan reported to Minneapolis. The writers of the Associated Press Dorany Pineda in Los Angeles, Amy Taxin in the County of Orange, California, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington, Hallie Golden in Seattle and Jake Offenhartz in New York contributed to this report.

