Trump announces $ 1,000 accounts funded by the government for American babies | Donald Trump





Donald Trump unveiled a federal program on Monday, offering $ 1,000 in investment accounts funded by the government for American babies, obtaining a high time support for the main business leaders who plan to contribute billions of others to an initiative linked to the major bill.

During a round house of the White House with more than a dozen CEOs, including Uber, Goldman Sachs and Dell Technologies, Trump relayed the details of the Trump Investment Accounts accounts for stock market performance for children born between 2025 and 2029.

For all American citizens born after December 31, 2024, before January 1, 2029, the federal government will make a single contribution of $ 1,000 in a deferred tax account that will follow the global stock market, said Trump.

The accounts will be controlled by tutors and will authorize additional private contributions up to $ 5,000 per year. Trump called this a pro-family initiative that will help millions of Americans to exploit the strength of our economy to raise the next generation.

The CEOs of large companies, including Michael Dell, Dara Khosrowshahi d'Uber, David Solomon by Goldman Sachs and Vladimir Tenev de Robinhood, have committed billions for children's accounts. Trump welcomed leaders as really the biggest minds of the business we have today who are determined to contribute millions of dollars to the Trump account.

Mike Johnson, the president of the room, also at the round table, defended the program, saying: it is a daring and transformative policy that gives each eligible American child a long -ow -first step from the first day. Republicans are proud to be the party we have always been. He supports life and families, prosperity and opportunity.

The program adopted the Chamber as part of a massive budgetary bill, but faces a more bare republican resistance in the Senate on the wider package. The accounts cannot be implemented as an autonomous program and depend entirely on the adoption of what Trump calls the only big and beautiful bill which is among the most important elements of law in the history of our country, affirming its entirely funded by targeted reforms, including changes in social protection and a tax on discounts.

However, the congress budget office last week revealed that the bill would also add 2.4 TN to national debt during the next decade while reducing medicaid and food aid programs. The CBO analysis has shown that the bill, which adopted the Chamber by a single vote and no democratic support, would leave 10.9 million more Americans without health care by 2034.

The accounts financed by the Treasury, previously called Maga accounts, resemble 529 existing university plans, but with lower contribution limits, which has led certain financial advisers to say that Trump accounts may not offer the best investment incentives.

This decision is not unprecedented either: the United Kingdom has exploited a similar children's trusted fund with government-government funding from 2002 to 2011 before stopping the program, while Singapore manages the baby bonus program which includes government-assorted savings accounts for children.

Trump was optimistic about returns, saying that the beneficiaries would really get a big leap in life, especially if we have a little luck with some of the figures and the savings in the future.

Johnson warned that not adopting the legislation would result in the greatest increase in American history tax and has put pressure on the rapid action of the congress on what he called pro-growth legislation that would help each American.

