Politics
Erdogan supports Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Process in Sco Summit Talks
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (L) in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025. (Photo via the Turkish / Murat Kula presidency)
September 01, 2025 09:23 GMT + 03: 00
PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for the progress of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan during separate meetings with leaders of the two nations on Monday at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in China.
Erdogan met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinien and President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the 25th SCO summit, approaching regional stability and bilateral cooperation, according to the affirmations of the Turkish Communications Department.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (L) in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025.
Progress in the armenia-azerbaijan peace process
During his meeting with the Passhinian, Erdogan discussed Trkiye-Armenia relations in the light of the stages towards permanent stability in the Southern Caucasus. The Turkish President expressed his satisfaction with the progress in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process.
“Trkiye supports peace, stability and development in the region while continuing to contribute to the process,” said Erdogan, according to the Directorate of Management on the Social Media Platform.
The Turkish president also noted that Ankara assesses the stages to increase cooperation between Trkiye and Armenia.
President Erdogan (2nd r) meets Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan (2nd L) while attending the 25th SCO summit in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025.
Regional development coordination
During a separate meeting with Aliyev, Erdogan stressed the importance of Trkiye and Azerbaijan coordinating their regional development initiatives. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Azerbaijani Minister for Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov also participated in the discussions.
The Turkish President said that the two countries would continue to take measures to develop cooperation in many areas, in particular energy and transport.
“Trkiye will continue to contribute to the peace process,” Erdogan told Aliyev, expressing his satisfaction with the progress between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025. (Photo via the Turkish / Murat Kula presidency)
Context of the SCO summit
The meetings took place during the 25th SCO summit, which opened on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping pronouncing the opening speech. Erdogan arrived in China on Sunday and held bilateral meetings with the XI and the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The SCO has gone from the original “Shanghai Five” mechanism to include 10 member states, two observers and 14 dialogue partners across Asia, Europe and Africa.
The organization extends over around 24% of the world area and 42% of the world's population, the Member States representing approximately a quarter of world GDP.
Trade between OCS members has almost 100 times in the past two decades, according to data from the organization.
