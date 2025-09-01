Politics
Donald Trump like the Joker and other take-out dishes for the India China relationship
Vikas PandeyEditor -in -chief of India And
Stephen McDonellChinese correspondent
The view of India
Barely a few months ago, the armed forces of India and Pakistan were locked in a brief but deadly conflict.
The conflict indirectly involved China from the third nation. The armed forces of Pakistan have strongly used equipment manufactured in China, including hunting jets and radar systems.
An army senior officer in Delhi said Beijing has also provided “live contributions” to Pakistan on Indian positions.
India has not taken a public position against China, but that has left a lot to ask if Delhi should continue on the path of normalization of relations with Beijing.
Less than six months later, peace talks between the two Asian giants were turbocharged by decisions taken thousands of kilometers in Washington DC.
The Trump administration has imposed prices of 50% on Indian imports, saying that Delhi was punished for his refusal to stop buying oil from Russia.
Delhi had two clear choices after this superb attack by an ally of trust.
The first was to transform and stop buying Russian oil. But he refused to do so, largely because Russia is an “all time” ally and yielding pressure is not suitable for the image of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The second consisted in staying firm and looking for other opportunities and India seems to have to choose this option for the moment.
It is also pragmatic not to seek further when your neighbor is the second world economy and a global manufacturing power.
It is in this context that Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin this weekend.
The declarations of the two parties were not heavy on the details, although they promised to browse their differences for the benefit of their collective population of 2.8 billion people.
The point to be retained from the meeting was the resumption of direct flights between the two countries and the simplicity of the visas to issue visas.
But beyond the promise of “the elephant and the dragon” which meet, the two countries still have major obstacles to erase before they can get involved significantly.
Their first challenge comes from their immediate history.
Modi has invested personally in the India-China relationship since coming to power in 2014, visiting the neighboring country five times until 2018.
But the border shock of 2020 put brakes on this momentum and it took seven long years for Modi to return to China.
The key to making new progress will depend on how the two countries deal with their border problems.
Tens of thousands of soldiers from the two countries are still deployed at their disputed borders – although there are ongoing talks between their civil and military leaders to mitigate the situation.
Chinese and Indian readings after the meeting this weekend spoke of maintaining peace on the border and “not transforming their differences into disputes”.
For India, there is the question of a booming trade deficit with China, amounting to more than $ 99 billion (73 billion).
The two countries still have high prices and tasks against each other in many sectors.
Beijing would like India to open its market by 1.4 billion people to Chinese products, but Delhi would be wary of doing so without approaching the deficit.
The awareness of China, which began with Modi Meeting XI in Kazan last year, may have been overwhelmed by Trump's prices, but the realities on the ground for India remain unchanged.
The Modi-Xe meeting is considered to be part of the “strategic autonomy” policy of India, but it will also lead to more geopolitical geopolitical challenges for Delhi.
India is expected to accommodate the Quad summit (which includes Japan, Australia and the United States) later this year. The forum was widely considered a challenge for the domination of China in the Indo-Pacific region.
It is not clear if Trump will attend, but if he does it and says something against China, he will immediately test the renewed synergy between Delhi and Beijing.
Delhi is also part of several other multilateral forums which are perceived as anti-china and anti-Russian.
The way Delhi plays his strategic autonomy in the coming months will greatly influence the management that the India China fasteners will take.
For the moment, it is clear that the India-US links are a historic hollow. A Trump Help Recently called the Russian-Ukraine conflict “Modi War”.
Delhi has also always denied that Trump played a role in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May, this has become a constant irritant for the American president.
Despite this, India has refrained from imposing reprisals against the United States and left the door ajar for new negotiations. After all, the United States is the largest trading partner in India.
Going closer to China will help India negotiations with the United States or will it have the opposite impact?
This is the question that will probably dominate geopolitical discussions in Delhi and beyond in the coming months.
View from China
When Xi Jinping met Narendra Modi, he used what has become his favorite slogan for China-India relations: “The dragon and the elephant should come together”.
During this “transformation period”, he added that it was essential that the most populous nations in the world were friends and good neighbors.
In a case of spectacular timing, the visit of Prime Minister Modi coincided with Donald Trump prices up to 50% on India exports to the United States.
This represents a whole success on the country's economy, so New Delhi would look for other business partners.
Look no further here, Xi may well say, while his administration is trying to rebuild the wreck of China-India relations after years of tension between the two.
And, if their official readings must pass, the presence of Modi at the Tianjin top of the Shanghai cooperation organization seems to have borne fruit.
His comments published in Xi were much more specific than those who came in the other direction.
There is now a very good window for Beijing and New Delhi to repair their tense relationship.
The chief of China knows that Donald Trump's tariff attack is removing India from the United States and that this great economic rival needs other partnerships.
Considerable obstacles remain.
They include Chinese support from the main rival of Pakistan India; The interaction of all types was in the slump; The angry rhetoric of the two governments (over several years) has created a climate of suspicion between Asian heavyweights and their high mountain border dispute aroused nationalist feeling on both sides of the border.
However, with the latter, this meeting seems to confirm that the pressure has already relaxed.
Last Thursday, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Defense spoke of the success of discussions between representatives of China and India aimed at stopping clashes along their disputed border.
He spoke of “win-win cooperation” and celebrating the 75th anniversary of the links between the two nations.
XI also knows that the symbolism of having Modi in China at the moment is considerable, that images of them shake their hand and standing side by side while Trump's prices on India are put in place can be a powerful propaganda tool which is even more important by the fact that it is a multilateral gathering.
The two will not only be joined by Vladimir Putin, but by the other SCO governments such as Turkey (NATO member), Saudi Arabia (an ally of the United States), Iran (a key enemy of the United States) as well as Qatar, Egypt and Pakistan.
And all this in the days preceding Beijing has a massive demonstration of military power with a parade in the heart of the capital.
