Donald Trump like the Joker and other take-out dishes for the India China relationship

Barely a few months ago, the armed forces of India and Pakistan were locked in a brief but deadly conflict.

The conflict indirectly involved China from the third nation. The armed forces of Pakistan have strongly used equipment manufactured in China, including hunting jets and radar systems.

An army senior officer in Delhi said Beijing has also provided “live contributions” to Pakistan on Indian positions.

India has not taken a public position against China, but that has left a lot to ask if Delhi should continue on the path of normalization of relations with Beijing.

Less than six months later, peace talks between the two Asian giants were turbocharged by decisions taken thousands of kilometers in Washington DC.

The Trump administration has imposed prices of 50% on Indian imports, saying that Delhi was punished for his refusal to stop buying oil from Russia.

Delhi had two clear choices after this superb attack by an ally of trust.

The first was to transform and stop buying Russian oil. But he refused to do so, largely because Russia is an “all time” ally and yielding pressure is not suitable for the image of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The second consisted in staying firm and looking for other opportunities and India seems to have to choose this option for the moment.

It is also pragmatic not to seek further when your neighbor is the second world economy and a global manufacturing power.

It is in this context that Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin this weekend.

The declarations of the two parties were not heavy on the details, although they promised to browse their differences for the benefit of their collective population of 2.8 billion people.

The point to be retained from the meeting was the resumption of direct flights between the two countries and the simplicity of the visas to issue visas.

But beyond the promise of “the elephant and the dragon” which meet, the two countries still have major obstacles to erase before they can get involved significantly.

Their first challenge comes from their immediate history.

Modi has invested personally in the India-China relationship since coming to power in 2014, visiting the neighboring country five times until 2018.

But the border shock of 2020 put brakes on this momentum and it took seven long years for Modi to return to China.

The key to making new progress will depend on how the two countries deal with their border problems.

Tens of thousands of soldiers from the two countries are still deployed at their disputed borders – although there are ongoing talks between their civil and military leaders to mitigate the situation.