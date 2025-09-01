



Hello and welcome to our cover live from the war in Ukraine.

As usual, we are starting this week with an overview of the key war movements in the last seven days.

Independence day

Ukraine entered the week after celebrating its independence day.

On August 24, the day is now taking up a new importance given the invasion of Russia and the current war.

He also came in the midst of a new optimism among Ukraine and his allies that an end to war could be made after a wave of diplomatic developments this month.

All these meetings with nowhere where to go …

Donald Trump first met Vladimir Putin in Alaska, then European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month.

At the rear of this, Trump has promised security guarantees – but since then, the Kremlin has spent the weeks pouring cold water over any apparent progress.

Look at the latest analysis of our Moscow correspondent, Ivor Bennett and correspondent in Europe, Siobhan Robbins here …

This week, other meetings took place mainly between European ministers and leaders, but Little Concrete has in fact changed.

Russia enters the key region

While diplomatic developments often derive headlines, fighting on front lines continue.

The forces of Moscow have pierced in the key region of Dnipropetrovsk.

Unlike the other eastern regions of Luhansk Ukraine, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Crimea – which he illegally annexed in 2014 – Russia has not yet claimed Dnipropetrovsk.

But any progression in the region will undoubtedly strengthen the hand of the Kremlin in any future negotiation.

Ukrainian analysts of the Deepstate battlefield said Russia had occupied two villages just inside the region, Zaporizke and Novohryhorkka – What Ukraine has denied.

Moscow attacks continue

While the front line is in eastern Ukraine, Russia continues to launch attacks across the country.

These attacks have increased on a large scale in recent months, some of the largest in the war this summer.

This week's attacks saw massive strikes on August 28 and August 30.

One of the attacks struck the kyiv capital, killing at least 21 people, including four children.

This attack also “seriously damaged” the offices of the British council, leading to the United Kingdom invoking the Russian ambassador.

EU offices were also affected.

The North Korean leader meets families of soldiers killed in Ukraine

Kim Jong One met the families of soldiers killed to fight for Russia in Ukraine also this week, according to North Korean media.

A special ceremony held on Friday saw the leader presenting families with the portraits of the dead in the flag of the country.

South Korea has said that North Korea had sent some 15,000 soldiers to help Russia and send missiles and other weapons.

The country only publicly recognized its role in the war in April.

A Ukrainian politician has been shot

On Saturday, an eminent Ukrainian politician was shot in the western city of Lviv.

Andriy Parubiy was shot down several times before his attacker fled.

A suspect was arrested late on Sunday, Zelenskyy said.

The axis of upheavals'

Sunday, the Shanghai cooperation organization summit started.

More than 20 heads of state went down to Tianjin, China, and were welcomed by Xi Jinping, but Vladimir Putin was clearly the guest of honor.

The summit will continue today, with talks from Putin-Xe tomorrow and a anniversary military parade on Wednesday.

Monitor the analysis of our correspondent Asia Helen-Ann Smith of the first day …

