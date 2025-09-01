Politics
XI and Modi are going to resolve border differences according to American commercial prices on India
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed to resolving their border differences and strengthening cooperation before the opening of a regional summit in Tianjin.
The Prime Minister is at his first visit to China because relations between the two countries deteriorated after Chinese and Indian soldiers have embarked on fatal border clashes in 2020.
Mr. Moda visits China as part of India's membership in the Shanghai cooperation organization, a political, economic and security group founded by China.
Its members included China, Russia, India, Iran, Pakistan and the Central Asian countries, and were initially set up to temper American influence in the region.
In Mr. Modi's opening remarks, he said that relations with China moved “a significant direction”, adding that “a peaceful environment at borders after disengagement”.
He also noted “the importance of peace and tranquility in border areas for the continuous development of bilateral relations”, according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
Mr. Modi told his Chinese counterpart that his country was determined to improve links with China and discussed the reduction in the bilateral trade deficit of India by nearly $ 99.2 billion ($ 151 billion).
“We are committed to advancing our relationships according to mutual respect, confidence and sensitivities,” said Modi at the meeting on the top of the summit, according to a video published on his official account X.
“This is the right choice for both parties to be friends, who have good neighborhood and amicable ties, partners that allow the success of each other and to make the dragon and the elephant dance,” Xi said during the opening remarks of the summit.
The two parties should “not let the border problem define the global China-Indre relationship,” he said, adding that economic development should be their main objective.
“As long as they remain attached to the global objective of being partners, not rivals and providing development opportunities, not threats, China-India relations will flourish and progress regularly,” said Xi.
Manoj Kewalramani, an expert in Sino-Indian relations to the reflection group on the institution of Takshashila in Bengaluru, said that he considered the meeting between leaders as a step towards a “progressive improvement”.
“Readings indicate a lot of mixed political signaling, but there is also a feeling of need to stabilize the relationship in the context of wider geopolitical currents,” said Kewalramani.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Tianjin on Sunday, is expected to meet the two leaders in the coming days.
The easier borders trade but irritants remain
Earlier in August, the first Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, flew to New Delhi while the two parties announced their rapprochement
Mr. Wang's visit coincided with the decision of the American president Donald Trump to impose prices of 50% on India about his purchase of Russian oil, but the reconstruction process of New Delhi with Beijing was in preparation for months.
Mr. Modi clearly indicated this message on Sunday, claiming that “India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their relations should not be seen through a lens of third countries,” said the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
China opposed Washington's steep prices on India and “will remain firmly with India,” Chinese ambassador in India Xu Feihong said this month.
China had agreed to raise export borders on rare land, fertilizers and tunnel agitation machines this month, and the two governments have committed to restarting border talks and taking over the visas and direct flights.
In June, China also authorized Indian pilgrims to visit Hindu and Buddhist sites in Tibet.
But long -term irritants also remain in the relationship.
A Chinese mega-moss planned in Tibet has sparked fears of diversion in mass water which could reduce water flows on the main Brahmapoutre river up to 85% during the dry season, according to estimates by the Indian government.
India also welcomes the Dalai Lama, the exile Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader, which Beijing considers a dangerous separatist influence.
Pakistan of India, the rival of India, also benefits from Chinese economic, diplomatic and military support.
