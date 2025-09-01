What happens after a restaurant becomes viral?





The founder of BNE Abdinasir Sharif and his brothers are famous for their eight oxen coasts. While Bake Streets Nashville Hot Chicken Buns will have queues. Work of art by line of union. David Post / Bake Street photographs, late Nichols / Bne, Harvey Aspell / Getty Images with gourmets in search of more authentic culinary experiences, small halal restaurants managed by the family found themselves facing a sudden renown and long waiting lists

September 1, 2025

Normahs, a Malaysian family coffee with six tables, a Malaysian family coffee serving traditional dishes such as Rendang and King Prawn Laksa. Founded in 2015 and led by Normah Abd Hamid and his nephew, it was once a favorite under the radar.

Then, a little over a year ago, came to eat with Tod an influencer with nearly a million followers on Tiktok who is famous for rubbing my hands before getting into his food in a way that never makes me want to eat.

Normahs now has a two -month waiting list, with reservations opening the first of each month in a process generally reserved for gastronomic establishments with Michelin Stars. Despite repeated requests, no one in Normahs was available for comments, perhaps being suspicious of attracting more media attention to their operation of two people already exceeded.

Once held more or less only by criticism, the power to popularize a restaurant has now passed to influencers on social networks. The more the experience is considered the best and authentic is considered the best. The content creators of the Topjaws duo of Jesse Burgess and will pass on to Lylaa Ali Shaikh better known under the name of Salandshaikh and have appointed one of the 10 best gourmets of Instagram by evening trip to cities that sampered kitchens around the world for a constant increase.

Although most owners of small restaurants are probably not opposed to attracting more customers, they are not always equipped to deal with sudden glory.

If a coil hits the algorithm on the right, there is no limit to the number of people looks at it, says Jonathan Nunn, culinary writer and founder of Vittles. If you add the popularity of the contents of hidden gems, you have the perfect set of circumstances so that small restaurants reach virality, but in a way they did not expect or do not prepare.

Early normah champion, Nunn tells me that he could not get a reservation in the past year.

Lebo Lebanese Grill on New Kent Road is a local Kebab store which was a destination restaurant according to social media coverage. Amir Idreis opened the unpretentious engine in southeast London in 2008. Although it quickly established a local reputation for fresh and affordable food served late, I was used to it when I lived around the corner in 2014, the climb of platforms such as Tiktok drew attention from further away. Lines of people now on the road.

We sometimes go viral every week, says Idreis. Someone discovers and publishes it, everyone says, please don't tell everyone in our place, and the cycle is repeated.

The team ensures that it is always enough of the most popular article that the half-chicken served with tokens ready on the grill, but online fame has led to a wave of imitation restaurants that try to go into franchises.

All we can do is inform people that they are not part of us, says Idreis. Our message is: we are scratching, they grown, but there is only one lebo.

Bake Street, a small neighborhood cafe in Hackney without interior seats, is as famous for its Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and its Crme Brle cookies as its semi-permanent queue off the door.

The brothers and sisters Feroz and Amirah Gajia founded Bake Street in 2015 by frustration by the lack of options and quality on the Halal coffee market. Since then, they have built an important Instagram follow-up, which they use to announce their special offers on weekends and their drops from Merch to Limit.

Feroz remembers the queues of 50 people who are regularly formed when they launched their hot chicken breads in Nashville in 2021. The initial shell to become viral and to be incredibly busy shows you all the possible defects of your business, he said. It also becomes a question, does virality define you or will you define yourself?

They chose this last option, focusing on maintaining a long -term durable work environment focused on the field to tackle the short -term media threshing.

For some places, having a line is an excellent marketing, but a line insists us. We do not want to artificially create media to the detriment of customers waiting to be served, adds Feroz.

Bake Street remains Halal and some of his most exciting offers are foods of food generally prohibited from Muslims, including BLT breakfast and McMuffins sausage. But Feroz believes that his clientele is now mostly non -Muslim.

Part of this is certainly the most informal nature of our offer and because we only have external seats, he says. But Bake Street has always been a center for the community. Muslims who are excited and attracted by the interesting and different things that we do still come to see us.

Abdinasir Sharif (left) and his brother attached to a meal of beef coast and fries. Nichols end photograph, bne's graciousness

Although Bake Street and Lebo Grill were opened for years before the online trend, restaurants can now find themselves viral before they even had the chance to settle. BNE in eastern London, with a fixed halal menu and live music, only opened in February but is already entirely reserved until 2026.

Its eight -hour beef ribs with unlimited fries and the impressive mocktail cocktail list The restaurant does not serve alcohol offering new culinary experience to people who follow a halal diet and are generally excluded from these spaces.

You don't really have a lot of options, so we wanted to be this option and essentially target an entire demography, explains the founder Abdinasir Sharif. Maybe it's selfish, but what I want myself in a restaurant. I think many other people want too.

Shortly after the launch, Sharif posted online on the concept behind Bne. This led to an increase in reservations, some of which were made by influencers with large follow -ups. Before it knows it, it was reserved until next year.

Sharif was caught by the speed with which it happened. It was a little more eventful than I had hoped. How do people know what they are doing a year in advance? He laughs.

The original BNES booking system immediately collapsed under the weight of incoming reservation requests and the restaurant has already had to move locations. However, Sharif would like to avoid the temptation to develop too quickly.

Social media is doing an excellent job for many companies, but that also damages them in that they become viral and have all these customers in a short time and then they do not come back, explains Sharif. Until then, you have lost your service, your quality of food has dropped, you are consumed by media threshing and you do not think how long it is.

Back in Bake Street, Feroz agrees that the popularity of social media does not always lead to longevity. For me, it must always be a mixture of regulars and people who go to us to operate the business, he says.

Without our regulars, we could not have a team to execute everything we want on weekends. It gives us the freedom to be creative without worrying about doing viral things.

