



The ports of the country are arguing to become hubs for offshore wind farms, such as the state throw in New London, Connecticut, which provides the South Fork offshore wind farm. Ted Shaffrey / AP Hide Legend

TOGGL LEGEND TED SHAFFREY / AP

The Trump administration cancels $ 679 million in federal funding for ports to support the country's offshore wind industry, the latest decision on President Trump against wind energy.

The offshore wind is still a development industry in the United States, while Europe already has thousands of wind turbines in the deep waters of the ocean. These offshore turbines are considerably larger than those on earth and require substantial infrastructure in the ports for construction, large assembly installations with deep water platforms for ships that transport turbines at sea.

The country's ports hoped to seize the economic opportunity to become hubs for wind industry. Under the Biden administration, 12 California port projects in Virginia obtained funds, which Trump administration said on Friday that it was withdrawn or canceled.

“Windness waste projects use resources that could otherwise revitalize the American maritime industry,” said Sean Duffy, Secretary of Transport of the United States, announcing the decision. He said that if possible, funding would be redirected to “treat critical ports” upgrades.

Representative Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Who represents an area that has lost funding, said in a press release: “This is a new level of idocracy, where the Trump administration is trying to destroy a whole sector of clean energy, to kill thousands of well-paid jobs and to raise electricity prices for American consumers.”

A little over a week ago, the Trump administration ordered wind companies to stop building a wind farm off the Côte du Rhode Island. Trump is a long -standing critic of wind energy, saying that it is expensive and kills birds. He put pressure on the reductions in wind and solar tax incentives, which have shown that analyzes could increase electricity prices throughout the country.

The wind industry is in shock from recent decisions, a change marked compared to a few years ago when the growing demand for electricity prompted an increase in ads for new wind projects.

“The Federal [Trump] The administration took place on the reconstruction of Back America, the construction of infrastructure, creation of American jobs, creation of manufacturing this project does all of this, “said Chris Mikkelsen, executive director of the bay of the Humboldt port, one of the ports that has canceled its project funding.

Bring the industry to a rural port

Federal subsidies aimed at creating manufacturing and wind logistics poles, especially in Maryland, Massachusetts and Staten Island in New York. The project that took the greatest success is in Humboldt bay in northern California, which loses more than $ 426 million.

The port is located in a rural part of the state, five o'clock north of San Francisco. For decades, he supported the local wood industry, which has decreased considerably over the years. In 2022, the federal government organized the first offshore lease for wind energy in California, a sign that the industry would be ready to take off. Mikkelsen says that this represents a huge economic opportunity for his region.

“It is the biggest that we have seen in the century, there is no doubt about it,” said Mikkelsen. “We are not talking about entry -level jobs. These are very qualified and very well paid jobs. The jobs here in the county of Humboldt need desperately.”

The federal subsidy has represented an important part of the funding necessary for the Humboldt Bay Offshore Wind Heavy Lift Marine Terminal Project, which would also operate private and state investment. The port planned to use it to clean and correct polluted areas, build installations to manipulate the pieces of the turbine, flirt with the navigable track and build a larger platform capable of handling steel parts than a football field.

With the cancellation of funding, Mikkelsen says that he hopes that it is only a break for the project, because California continues to put pressure for renewable energies. The purpose of the state is to obtain 100% of its electricity from zero carbon sources by 2045. Offshore wind power is particularly useful for the state because it produces at night, when solar energy disappears.

“It hurts a little, but that doesn't change our goal and it certainly does not change our result,” said Mikkelsen. “An administration cannot change the fact that the United States has incredible energy requests.”

Turme for wind industry

The demand for electricity increases across the country, especially since new data centers are built for artificial intelligence. Solar and wind projects produce cheaper energy on average than fossil fuel projects that work on natural gas and coal, although the cost can vary considerably depending on the location and type of project. The Biden administration has set itself the aim of obtaining 30 gigawatts of electricity from the offshore wind far as 2030, enough for around 10 million houses. An analysis revealed that the plan could create 77,000 jobs, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, a federal research laboratory.

President Trump put a moratorium on the development of new offshore wind projects during his first day in power. When the Rhode Island Wind Project was canceled, the administration said it was for “national security protection”, but did not explain what it is specifically.

“We do not allow windmills,” said Trump earlier this week. “Unless there is a legal situation where someone has signed up a long time ago, we do not allow windmills.”

More than 80 gigawatts of offshore wind projects have been planned in the United States, but their future has become more troubled. Interest rates have increased, which makes funding more difficult. Industry turbulence could also make investments more difficult. But many companies hope that it is a passage phase, given the overall demand for electricity.

“We will have an offshore wind industry in this country, because it is difficult to imagine that we can bring the type of power we need on the coast without him,” said Jason Grumet, Managing Director of the American Clean Power Association, a group of the renewable energies industry. “But for the moment, the industry is very worried because the projects are canceled without practically no reason.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/08/31/nx-s1-5522943/trump-offshore-wind-energy-ports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos