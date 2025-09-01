Prabowo is advisable to dialogue with the mass media and the former president





Political University Political Communication Professor Hendri Satrio suggested that President Prabowo Suubianto invited the former president's editor -in -chief to help calm the situation on the ground.

The man called Hensa said that the president should have a dialogue with mass media journalists on the ground. According to him, the media can help calm the community.

Hensa said, since President Joko Widodo, the government also depends a lot influencer To fill government communication with the public. So there is nothing wrong with the government now to cooperate with infuencer When participating in helping the government when the situation warms up.

“It is now an important momentum for Prabowo and the government to improve communication with mass media. Because they are now a very important bridge between the government and the public,” said Hensa in his message written on Monday, September 1, 2025.

“Or please if then the owner of the accounts is important, influencer Which was collected by the president. Then he gave a direction to calm people, “said Hensa.

According to him, Prabowo also needs to strengthen dialogue with national personalities such as the 5th president Megawati Soekarnoputri, the 6th president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, vice-president, like Try Sutrisno, Boediono and Jusuf Kalla, in Joko Widodo.

“Why in my opinion must invite the president and the vice-president before? Because I am sure they have a very good contribution for Pak Prabowo to overcome the conditions of today,” said Hensa.

Finally, Hensa suggested that state representatives, including BNN administrators and commissioners, not abroad first and stay with the people. The objective said Hensa, so that state officials can feel and better understand the fate and taste that had been experienced by the people.

Hensa then encouraged the members of the DPR to be immediately offered in the parliamentary building and to communicate with the people. He also recalled that state officials also maintain his words so that no chaos was caused by public communication which does not want to be heard by the people.

“Communicating well with people so that by listening to people, in my opinion, they will understand better how to feel like people and how to feel about the stomach state of people today,” said Hensa.

Yesterday, President Prabowo brought together the president of the political parties and the leaders of legislative institutions of the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on August 31, 2025.

After the meeting, Prabowo invited the whole community to express its aspirations peacefully. He made sure that their aspirations or their requests would be heard and followed.

He also asked the DPR leadership to invite community leaders, student leaders, as well as groups who wanted to express their aspirations to be immediately received and to have a dialogue.

“In government, I also ordered all ministries / institutions to accept group delegates who wish to transmit correctional services, transmit criticism, to transmit improvements to the functioning of the state and the government,” said Prabowo.

