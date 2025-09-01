XI says to Modine China and that India must “come together” as the American prices have struck

Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to strengthening strategic ties while countries are faced with major exports to the United States

Why it matters

Commitments to greater cooperation between the two economic powers arise despite the historical competition of the pair for domination in the Asia-Pacific region and their contemporary disagreements on questions of sovereignty.

However, the two parties are united concerning the impact of President Donald Trump's prices on their savings. Experts believe that the recent relaxation of tensions could announce a new era of cooperation between the two nations, as well as other countries in the world.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping serve his hand before meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin, China on Sunday, August 31.

The office of the Indian Prime Minister via AP



What to know

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shanghai cooperation organization in progress in Tianjin, China, XI said that the two nations were among the most “civilizing” in the world, according to a translation of the South China Morning Post.

“It is essential to be friends, a good neighbor, and [for] The “dragon” and “the elephant” come together, “Xi told Modi at the face to face meeting.

In images of a meeting between the pair published on the official YouTube of Modi accountXI described the current world situation as “fluid and chaotic” and has urged “constant” development of bilateral links and increased commitment to multilateralism.

Modi, meanwhile, said that India was “determined to progress” from the relationship with China, which, according to him, should be based on “mutual respect, confidence and sensitivity”, reports Reuters.

The Prime Minister's remarks intervened during his first visit to China in seven years, and a few days after the entry into force of the new price of 50% on Indian products. The United States initially intended to impose a price of 25% on India exports, but doubled this in early August on the continuous purchase by the Russian energy export country.

In an article in Truth Social before the order became official, Trump accused the country of buying “massive quantities” of Russian oil, of selling this “free market for large profits” and not to worry about “how many people are killed by the Russian war machine”.

Prices threaten to derail the billions of dollars of goods that India ships to the United States each year – $ 87.3 billion according to the US trade representative– And the Indian Ministry of External Affairs called the “unjust, unjustified and unreasonable” hike.

This decision sparked a wave of anti-American feeling through India, with basic activists and legislators by calling the country to boycott American products and brands. Experts said Nowsweek Previously, China could exploit the development flaw between typically friendly nations by deepening its links with India, and there may be additional cooperation signs between other “tariff nations”.

The meeting of Sunday between Modi and XI followed an official visit to India by the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. During the trip, the two parties agreed to strengthen economic cooperation, to resume direct flights after an interruption of five years and to keep new consultations on the current border disputes.

What people say

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the meeting with Xi Jinping, translated by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said: “Our cooperation is linked to the interests of 2.8 billion people in our two countries. This will also open the way to the well-being of all humanity. We are committed to advancing our relationships according to mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.”

Chinese first Xi Jinping said:: “Currently, the world is undergoing rapid transformations and international instability. China and India are the two major oriental powers and the most populous countries in the world. They are also key members in the world.

“We defend a strong commitment: to advance the unity and the rebirth of developing countries and the promotion of human progress are important strategies. As good friends and partners who support each other, integration and union should be the right way for China and India.”

Wayne Winegarden, principal researcher in business and economics at the Pacific Research Institute, said Nowsweek:: “The prices will make Indian industries less competitive worldwide when exporting products to the United States, this will affect economic growth in India as well as the profitability of the exporting industries. In response, and assuming that the prices will be in place in the long term, exporters will probably seek towards growth opportunities elsewhere and [to] Implement plans to minimize / bypass the prices. “”

“The uncertainty and unpredictability of American actions encourage to reorganize global alliances,” he added. “The prices and the possibility that the prices on India, China or any other country change irregularly at any time, is one of the incentives that encourage this reorganization.”

What happens next?

The two -day meeting of the Shanghai cooperation organization, a regional political and security organization founded in 2001, began Sunday morning. Modi is one of the more than 20 world leaders present, notably the Russian president Vladimir Putin.