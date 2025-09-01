The house of the President of the Indonesian Parliament was almost pillaged by the masses, the residents tried to steal the fence in the south-east of Sulawesi





The tensions struck the Menteng region, Central Jakarta, Sunday (08/31/2025) in the morning when the Chamber of the President of the Indonesian Parliament, Puan Maharani, was targeted by anger crises. Around 0.00 WIB, the crowd of residents tried to drop the fence of the house and tried to penetrate, but the security forces that were on the guard managed to thwart the looting effort. The chronology of the action incident has been part of a wave of demonstrations since August 25, 2025 linked to the increase in salary and the allowance for members of the Indonesian parliament. In amateur videos propagating on social networks, the masses were heard shouting insisting on the fact that Puan Maharani came out of his house. Not only was Puan's house, a number of other officials and public figures have been targeted. The residence of the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, member of the DPR Eko Patrio and Uya Kuya, to the artist and legislator Nafa Urbach, was also invaded by the masses. Some houses even experience looting with valuables that would have disappeared. Although the fence of Puan's house was Drpped, the authorities managed to hold the masses so as not to enter the residence. The police then tightened the patrol around Menteng to avoid the potential for replicas. Puan did not make an official declaration after the incident. But before, he had expressed excuses for the RPR policy which was considered to load the public. He also promised to assess the performance of the legislators. The last conditions until Sunday afternoon, the situation in Jakarta is always colored by tension. The security forces remain pending a number of vulnerable points. Residents are advised to maintain calm, not easily caused and pay attention to the spread of information that has not been verified. (Herald)

