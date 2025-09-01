Queen Camilla told Boris Johnson that she had been attacked on a train in adolescence – MKFM 106.3FM





Queen Camilla used a shoe to hit a man who tried to touch her on a train, according to a new book on the monarchy.

The queen Then said the mayor of London Boris Johnson About the attack that occurred when she was a teenager, the power and the palace claims.

Its author, the former Royal Correspondent of Times, Valentine Low, spoke with the former director of communications on rue Guto Harri who declared that Mr. Johnson had told him about a conversation at Clarence House around 2008.

In an extract published in the Sunday Times, Mr. Harri said that the Queen and Mr. Johnson “launched themselves like a fire house”.

“He (Mr. Johnson) made guttural noises on how much he admired and loved him,” said Harri.

He then talked about the conversation between Camilla and Mr. Johnson, an assault which she said occurred when she was a schoolgirl.

“She was on a train by going to Paddington – she was about 16, 17 years old – and a guy moved her hand more and more …”

Learn more about the Royals:

Prince Harry return to the United Kingdom

Prince and princess of Wales to move

Harry denies physical fight with Andrew

Mr. Harri said that after Mr. Johnson asked what she did next, Camilla replied: “” I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit it in the nuts with the heel “.

“It was put enough when they arrived in Paddington to jump from the train, find a guy in uniform and say:” This man has just attacked me “, and he was arrested.”

The queen has long campaigned against domestic violence and sexual abuses and has devoted her royal charity work to support victims of sexual assault.

A number of years ago, she defended the idea of ​​washing bags for people victims of sexual assault, an idea that has recently been relaunched.

Sky News approached Buckingham Palace to comment.

(c) Sky News 2025: Queen Camilla told Boris Johnson that she had been attacked on a train in adolescence