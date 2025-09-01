



US President Donald Trump dismissed swirling rumors about his health with a sharp publication on social networks on Monday, saying, never felt better in my life. “”

President Donald Trump at a meeting from the Cabinet to the White House in Washington, DC, United States, Tuesday, August 26, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Trump rejected speculation about his deterioration of his health on Truth Social, while going up a post of the conservative commentator DC Draino, who accused the social media of a double comic standard.

Joe Biden would spend several days both without any public appearance and the media would say that he is sharp and at the top of his game, during this time, he wore layers and the nap, wrote Draino.

President Trump puts more hours of public work than any other potus in the history of the United States and that the media panic if he disappears for 24 hours. Double comic standard, he added.

The chatter has intensified because the American president was absent from the public's view for several days, which encouraged that he was either seriously ill or dead. In particular, at the age of 79, Donald Trump became the oldest president ever sworn when he was sworn in in January for his second term.

The terrible remark of the terrible tragedy of JD VANCE

Speculations have grown when the vice-president JD Vance, in an interview, spoke of being prepared for a terrible tragedy while stressing that the president remained healthy.

And if, God preserves us, there is a terrible tragedy, I cannot think of better training during the job than what I have overcome in the last 200 days, he said

Yes, terrible tragedies occur, added Vance. But I am very confident that the President of the United States is in good condition, will serve the rest of his mandate and do great things for the American people.

Viral claims

Videos on Tiktok and X publications are propagated not verified according to which Trump suffered from conditions such as chronic venous insufficiency. Others have highlighted visible bruises as supposed proof of illness.

Speculations echo the concerns raised last month when the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed that Trump had suffered tests after inflating in the legs and bruises on his hands in photos.

However, rumors were put in place when Trump was photographed on Sunday playing golf in his Virginia club, dressed in a white polo shirt, black pants and his signing maga cap.

He seemed to be relaxed and at ease as he left the White House with his grandchildren earlier in the image of the Dayan who seemed to calm the wave of rumors of untreated death.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trump-rebuffs-health-rumours-says-never-felt-better-in-my-life-101756674674570.html

