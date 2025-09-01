Sherpao calls for the complete rehabilitation of the victims of the floods – Journal





Charsadda: Party president QAUMI WATAN (QWP) AFTAB AHMAD KHAN SHERPAO asked the federal and provincial governments to take measures for the complete rehabilitation of people affected by floods.

Addressing a rally in the Mandani region in Tangi Tehsil here the other day, he said that the recent sudden floods triggered by the cloudfurs have caused human and material losses, therefore, concerted and supported efforts should be made to mitigate the suffering of the victims.

Commenting on the aggravation of law and order, Aftab Sherpao said that acts of terrorism took place daily in the province, urging federal and provincial governments to attack this problem, if not the situation could become uncontrollable. Government's writing is narrowed, which is a cause of great concern. People feel unsure, he said. By hardly closing the provincial government for its dull performances in the past 13 years, the QWP chief said that PTI leaders organized rallies for the release of Imran Khan, but were the least disturbed to protect the interests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Corruption is endemic. Law and order aggravate. Mega scandals of corruption have emerged, he said, adding that the provincial government had failed to expect the expectations of the people. He recalled that his party had participated in the recent conference of all the parties convened by the government to share its contributions on the worsening of the law and the order, however, there had been no progress on this issue and that the security situation was getting worse day by day.

About the 27th proposed amendment, he declared that the 1973 Constitution should be maintained in the letter and the mind. He said the provinces should be sentenced to provincial autonomy and that democratic institutions should be strengthened instead of introducing another amendment. Corresponding

He asked the government to relieve people in the face of arrow inflation. He urged the federal government to ensure the supply of funds promised to merged districts. He said the provincial government should take a solid position to guarantee the interests and resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of the new NFC Prize.

Posted in Dawn, September 1, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1938732/sherpao-calls-for-complete-rehabilitation-of-flood-victims The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos