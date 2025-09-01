



President Donald Trump replied after that founded rumors of their death became viral on social networks this weekend.

“I have never felt better in my life,” wrote the president in an article on Truth Social Sunday evening which was linked to an article by an influencer Maga who said that the “media panic” if he disappears for 24 hours.

Newsweek contacted the White House for Comments via an email sent outside regular work hours.

President Donald Trump crosses the parking lot at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia, on August 30, 2025, President Donald Trump, crosses the parking lot at the Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia, August 30, 2025 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images why he's important

Friday, false rumors began to circulate on social networks after some noted that Trump had not been seen in public for several days. He also had no public events scheduled for the weekend.

Thousands of messages have been shared on X, with hashtags, including #Wherestrump and #trumpded. According to Grok, the chatbot fueled by AI of X, speculating publications on the possible disappearance of Trump had acquired more than 1.3 million user fiancages on Saturday morning.

Some 158,000 jobs, including the expression “Trump is dead” and 42,000 declaring “Trump died” had been manufactured at 7:48 am. Saturday, according to the analysis of the platform. X users continued to publish on the rumor on Sunday, although the commitment dropped after Trump was seen going to his golf course in Virginia on Saturday.

A Harry Sisson Tiktok, a progressive commentator, discussing the rumor and rejecting him, has accumulated 1.9 million views and 227,000 likes since his publication. His subsequent positions on the subject have been seen hundreds of thousands of times.

Trump also continued to publish on his social platform Truth throughout the weekend.

What to know

The questions on the president's health were also stimulated after new photos showing bruises on the president's hand spread last week on social networks.

In July, the White House said that Trump had received a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which his doctor described as “benign and common”.

Rumors occurred a few days after Vice-President JD Vance said in an interview with USA Today that he was ready to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” had occurred.

Vance said he was “very confident that the President of the United States was in good condition, was going to serve the rest of his mandate and do great things for the American people.

“And if, God does not like it, there is a terrible tragedy, I cannot think of better training during the job than what I have obtained in the last 200 days.”

What people say

Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday evening: “I have never felt better in my life. In addition, DC is an area without crime! President DJT”

Mike Rothschild, journalist and expert in conspiracy theory, wrote on X on Sunday: “I understand that the atmosphere is very bizarre around Trump at the moment. But these rumors that he is secretly at Walter Reed has no credible evidence to support them and will spread by short -time influencers who are looking for clicks.”

Ian Bremmer, a political scientist who founded the Eurasia group consulting firm, wrote on X: “So many times, the Internet has been unleashed with Putin is dead and that Xi is dead rumors. That now performing with Trump says much more about the state of distrust in information and institutions in the United States than on the health of the president.”

What is the next step

Trump has no public events scheduled for Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-responds-viral-health-rumors-2122471 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos