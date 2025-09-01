Chit-chat & A Câlin: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin clicked together at SCO Summit | World News





Last update: September 01, 2025, 10:02 am Modi then published photos with Putin on X, describing their meeting as always a delight. Prime Minister Modi was seen in interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen to share a light moment, chatting and posing together, at the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin, China, where Modi and Putin also exchanged a warm hug before their formal commitments. The rally underlined the importance of the forum as a regional cooperation platform, with a lighter moment capturing attention while Modi, Chinese President XI and Russia Vladimir Putin were seen interacting before the session. PM Modi and Putin were also seen kissing on the key line. The two leaders were seen to share a handshake and a hug on the touch of the rally. Modi then published photos with Putin on X, describing their meeting as always a delight. “The Prime Minister should hold bilateral talks with the Russian leader later during the day. The interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin came before their bilateral meeting, planned to follow the plenary session of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO). The Prime Minor will address the plenary session of the summit, where he will describe an India approach to promote regional cooperation under the aegis of the OCS. After this commitment, he must hold a bilateral meeting with President Putin, after which he will leave for India, “Foreign Minister Vikram Misri said on Sunday. Earlier, Modi also had bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit. The two leaders praised the positive momentum of the links since their last meeting in Kazan at the Brics summit in October 2024. They reaffirmed that India and China are development partners, and not rivals, “stressing that the differences should not be transformed into disputes. Both have called for a stable relationship rooted in mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, which, according to them, was essential not only to their own growth but also to the construction of a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world. The SCO now has 10 Member States, India, Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, in addition to observers and dialogue partners. India, which became a full -fledged member in 2017 after being an observer since 2005, held the president of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and the SCO Council of State from 2022 to 2023. Abhro Banerjee Covering daily national and international news in the past nine years through printing and digital. Associated with News18.com as a chief sub-dector since 2022, covering countless large and small events, including …Learn more Covering daily national and international news in the past nine years through printing and digital. Associated with News18.com as a chief sub-dector since 2022, covering countless large and small events, including … Learn more News world Chit-chat & A Câlin: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin clicked together at SCO Summit Warning: Comments reflect user views, not the news 18. Please keep respectful and constructive discussions. Abusive, defamatory or illegal comments will be deleted. News18 can deactivate any comments at its discretion. By publishing, you accept our conditions of use and our privacy policy. Learn more

