



Trump cancels the protection of Kamala Harris secret services

President Trump cancels the details of Kamala Harris's secret services before the start of his book tour of 15 cities.

The president of Trump said that he will issue an executive decree obliging identification for each voter, an announcement which follows his move in March demanding proof of citizenship during the federal elections and without foundation of electoral fraud to argue that the presidential election of 2020 was stolen from him.

“The identity of the voters must be part of each vote. No exception! I will make a decree for this purpose !!!”, Trump Saidon Truth Social on August 30. “In addition, no postal vote, with the exception of those who are very sick and the distant army.”

Trump expressed the American electoral system long -term and continues to wrongly claim that his defeat in 2020 against Democratic President Joe Biden is the result of generalized fraud. The president and his republican allies also made baseless allegations concerning the voting generalized by the non-citizens, which is illegal and rarely occurs.

For years, he also called at the end of electronic voting machines, pushing instead for the use of paper ballots and counts – a process which, according to elections, is long, expensive and much less precise than the counting of machines.

Earlier in August, he declared that he would sign an executive decree to abolish the voting sent by post to bringhillonesty to the mid-term elections of 2026 “, in social truth, a decision which, according to him, said that Russian president Vladimir Putin had approved.

Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News on August 15 that Putin told him that “you couldn't have an honest election with voting by mail”.

“He said,” Your election was faked because you have a mail vote, “Trump told Hannity.

Voters generally use voting bulletins by mail if they travel or want to avoid waiting in polling stations on election day. Elections security officials said the president had no role in supervision of elections.

“ Fake elections and bad elections '': Trump signs an executive decree requiring proof of citizenship during the federal elections

But Trump has long done his words against the post -voting voting as vulnerable to fraud despite the electoral experts, including those of his first administration, who said that the mail in is secured.

Thenov elections. 3, 2026 will be the first national referendum on Trump's national and foreign policies since his return to power in January. Democrats will seek to break the grip of the Republicans both in the House of Representatives and in the Senate to block the inner agenda of Trump.

In March, he was the subject of an executive decree to revise the way in which the elections are carried out across the country, in particular by establishing Newvoter identification requirements prove American citizenship to vote in the federal elections. Non -American citizens are already not allowed to vote in the federal elections.

But under the prescription, the registration form for voters of the national email will require that candidates provide either an American passport, a real identity driving license or a card card issued by the State with real standards, or a “photo identification issued by the federal government or the valid state”.

Contribution: Joey Garrison and Bart Jansen, USA Today; Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/08/31/donald-trump-voter-identification-executive-order/85923864007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

