



“Wanted! A stellar minister ready to be sentenced to death if they commit corruption,” exclaimed Immanuel “Noel” Ebenezer, then Leader of the Jokowi Mania (Joman) Group volunteer faithful to former president Joko Widodo, in 2020. Five years and a series of promotions later, Noel, while being the deputy minister of workforce in the office of President Prabowo Suubianto, was apprehended in a bite operation by the Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) as well as 10 other people. The KPK said that on August 22, the arrests had been carried out as part of a registry system in which the ministry imposed illegal costs on businesses and workers through its compulsory professional security and health certificates (OSH). The regime has exploited the compulsory nature of SST certificates, which are issued directly by the Ministry of Workplore and require a three-year renewal. These certificates are granted to workers or businesses who have succeeded in a reasonable diligence check for work safety. The process of obtaining a certificate is already long, obliging the candidates to undergo an OSH training session, to submit documents to support and to pass a competence examination created by the ministry. After succeeding, the ministry is supposed to assess the applicant and issue the certificate in one to three months. Paperas is generally in this waiting period. The unwritten rule: Why make things easy and quick when you can make them slow and profitable? Officially, the certificates are supposed to cost only 275,000 RP (US $ 16.75). In practice, however, the extortion program has increased the price as high as 6 million PR. As part of this program, if the candidates did not want to pay the inflated costs, their licenses would be blocked, delayed or not treated at all. The registry program would have been in progress since the previous administration, going back to 2019. When Noel took the bar as a second commander, he allowed the program to continue under his surveillance while taking advantage of this. The KPK noted that a total of 81 billion RP had been grivé in this program, with 3 billion RP pocketed by the Deputy Minister himself. The KPK has since confiscated Christmas goods, including a piece of money, several luxury cars and a Ducati Blue motorcycle. The Ministry of Workout seems unable to avoid a bad press. Only a few months ago, the KPK untied an almost identical extortion program within the ministry, where the officials broke out the expatriates by applying additional “bureaucratic costs” for the work permits. The transplant organization said that this practice was not a unique event but had persisted by three different administrations, dating from 2012. Every Thursday Whether you are looking to expand your horizons or stay informed of the latest developments, “ViewPoint” is the perfect source for all those who seek to engage with the problems that matter most. For having registered our newsletter! Please see your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletter The two cases of transplant highlight a systemic problem which defines the bureaucratic culture of the country. Government representatives consider power as a means of controlling and manipulating the system to their advantage. Reforms and good governance are considered tedious and risky, without any guarantee of success and the risk responsible for being ousted with a position of power. This culture is that which transforms a so-called anti-corruption activist into a man by now begging the president for a legal mercy for the very act he condemned.

