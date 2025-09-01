



Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have liked to take revenge on King Charles, while he was the prince of Wales, for a comment he made. In the next Power and the Palace book: The Inside Story of the Monarchy and 10 Downing Street, the Valentine Low author addresses a source of tension between Mr. Johnson and Charles in 2022. This tension occurred after Mr. Johnson launched a plan in April 2022 to combat illegal migration. As Prime Minister at the time, Mr. Johnsons Plan was to send people who arrived in the United Kingdom illegally in Rwanda, where they could then ask for asylum. The plan was extremely controversial, many people criticized it from the start.

Among the criticisms were King Charles, who was the prince of Wales at the time, who would have called the appalling plan, and was frustrated because he was to represent Queen Elizabeth II at the Commonwealth summit in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, later this month. Author Valentine Low said that Charles Comment was going to appear in a story in Times, with Buckingham Palace wanting to do everything they could to prevent the story from worsening, especially since it portrays Charles moaning from a policy that could resolve the migration crisis. At the time, the Ministry of the Interior took measures to stop a row between the government and Charles, but weak claims that Mr. Johnson plotted his revenge on the Royal for his comment. As indicated by timeLow said Clarence House – who was in charge of Charles Communication – wanted a photo of Charles and Mr. Johnson to shake hands before the meeting of the Commonwealth Government in Kigali to stop the news of a tension.

Although this happened, with Charles and Mr. Johnson broke his hand smiling and shaking his hand, Mr. Johnson managed to keep Charles' story to the criticism of the Rwanda plan – who also appeared on the online website of the mail – in progress. Indeed, on the plane for Rwanda, Johnson told journalists that he hoped to help others lose some of their condescending attitudes towards Rwanda. Although he did not mention Charles, the former communications director of Downing Streets, Guto Harri, said that the comment was a search to Charles, without mentioning Charles. He said: Charles had made a key and difficult political decision -making jump. Boris is not a man to let go. He does not get angry or does not get angry, but he even gets. I remember that Boris told me once, I don't fear any man. But it was also a little fun: I think he appreciated [Charless] discomfort. The situation was considered difficult for the palace, the Royals, generally considered to be informed not to publicly express political opinions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/2102737/moment-boris-johnson-plotted-revenge

