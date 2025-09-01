Politics
Chinas XI slams intimidation in the words to regional leaders in Summit
Tianjin Chinese President Xi Jinping has exploded intimidation behavior in the world order while he gathered Eurasian leaders September 1st For a peak in a centerpiece aimed at putting Beijing before and at the center of regional relations.
Shanghai's cooperation organization (SCO) Understanding China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tadjikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus are presented as a non -Western style of collaboration that seeks to be an alternative to traditional alliances.
Xi told the leaders of the OCS, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, which the world world situation became more chaotic and intertwined.
The Chinese chief also criticized the intimidation behavior of certain countries a veiled reference in the United States.
The security and development tasks faced by the Member States have become even more difficult, he told his speech to the dignitaries gathered in the northern port city of Tianjin.
Looking towards the future, with the world undergoing turbulence and transformation, we must continue to follow the spirit of Shanghai … and better perform the functions of the organization, he added.
China will provide two billion yuan ($ 360 million) free assistance to the Member States in 2025 And 10 billion yuan of loans to a SCO banking consortium, said Xi.
We must defend the equal and orderly multi-planization of the world, inclusive economic globalization and promote the construction of a fairer and fair global governance system, he said.
He also called on organizations of organizations to oppose the Cold War mentality and the confrontation of the block and to support multilateral trade systems, an apparent excavation to the American president Donald Trumps Trift War who disproportionately affected development economies such as India, whose exports were struck by a 50% sample last week.
The leaders of 10 The SCO countries, including Mr. Putin, Mr. Lukashenko and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived earlier on a red carpet and posed for a group photo.
Mr. XI, Mr. Putin and Mr. Modi were seen discussing live images, the three leaders flanked by their official translators.
The SCO summit, which also involves 16 additional countries as observers or dialogue partners, started August 31A few days before a massive military parade in Beijing to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War.
Mr. Putin approached Tianjin August 31 With an entourage of superior politicians and commercial representatives.
Mr. XI has held a burst of consecutive bilateral meetings with leaders, including Mr. Lukashenko, one of Mr. Poutins and Mr. Modi, who has been during his first visit to China since 2018.
Mr. Modi told Mr. Xi that India was determined to advance our links on the basis of mutual trust, dignity and sensitivity.
The two most populated nations are intense rivals in competition for influence through South Asia and fought a deadly border confrontation in 2020.
A thaw started October 2024When Mr. Modi met Mr. XI for the first time in five years at a summit in Russia.
Their rapprochement has deepened as Mr. Trump put pressure on the two Asian economic giants with commercial prices.
China and Russia have sometimes promoted SCO as an alternative to organizations such as NATO. The 2025 summit has been the first since Mr. Trump returned to the White House.
Official posters promoting the Tianjins streets bordered by SCO, displaying words such as mutual benefit and written equality in Chinese and Russian.
More than 20 leaders, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attended the largest meeting of the blocks since its foundation in 2001.
Mr. Putin should hold conferences on September 1st With Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Pezeshkian about the Ukrainian conflict program and the Teherans nuclear program respectively.
Many dignitaries assembled will be in Beijing September 3 Attend the military parade, which will also be followed by the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Analysts say that China will use the biggest Summit of the year to demonstrate an alternative vision of global governance to the international order led by Americans at a time of the development of erratic policies, an American retirement from multilateral organizations and geopolitical flow. AFP, Reuters
