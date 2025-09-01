PM Modi, Xi Jinping Stress Border Peace, world stability in the crucial meeting | Latest news from India

India highlighted the link between peace and tranquility on the border and the development of links with China on Sunday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping have committed to a mutually acceptable resolution of the limits of limits and to work together to stabilize the world economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during the welcome ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin on August 31. (AFP)

Modi, during his first visit to China in seven years to attend the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin, met Xi for the second time since the two parties agreed last October to end a confrontation on the actual control line (lake) which started in April-May 2020. The comfort took the bilateral links at their lowest point since the 1962.

The two leaders welcomed a positive impulse and regular progress in bilateral links since they met in the Russian city of Kazan last year, and said that India and China were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not transform into disputes, said the Ministry of External Affairs during a reading after the meeting which lasted approximately one hour.

Read also | PM Modi, Shehbaz Sharif de Pak in the same frame, in several places in SCO Summit in China

Faced with XIS's suggestion that the question of borders should not define the global relationship of India China, Modi stressed the importance of peace and tranquility in border areas for continuous development of bilateral relations. The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the success of the disengagement of the troops in 2024 and the peacekeeping since then.

They expressed their commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the question of borders proceeding from the political point of view of their global bilateral relations and long -term interests of the two peoples, read reading.

Modi said that discussions in Kazan last year had given a positive orientation to bilateral relations. After disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability is now in place. Our special representatives also concluded an agreement on border management, he said.

We are committed to advancing our relationships according to mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, he added.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, told a press conference that peacekeeping and tranquility at the border is an insurance policy for bilateral ties, because the impact of the situation on the border will be reflected in the global relationship. He was also transported by Prime Minister Modi to President XI and we follow this approach, he said.

The uncertainty and the geo-economic unsubscription caused by the trade policies and tariffs of the American administration were in the discussions. In an obvious reference to these developments, XI characterized the world situation both fluid and chaotic and has declared that India and China, as important members of the world of world, should strengthen cooperation on the main international questions, defend international equity and justice, maintain multilateralism and promote a multipolar world.

Indian reading said that leaders, in the context of economic and commercial relations, had recognized the role of their two economies to stabilize world trade. They also underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic orientation to extend bilateral trade and investment links and reduce the trade deficit, he said.

Misri said that the two leaders discussed the global economic situation and the challenges arising from American tariff policies, but tried to see how to take advantage of that to strengthen understanding between themselves and how to advance economic and commercial relations between India and China in the midst of challenges.

However, Modi has clearly indicated that India and China are continuing strategic autonomy and that their relations should not be seen through a lens of third countries. Managers have called to extend common grounds to bilateral, regional and global problems such as terrorism and fair trade on multilateral platforms, read reading.

A stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity are necessary for the development of the two countries, a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia, said reading.

XI called for strengthening strategic communication and deepening mutual trust, while dealing with the other's concerns. This is the right choice for the two countries to be friends who have good neighborhood and amicable ties, partners who allow everyone's success and that the dragon and the elephant dance together, Xi said.

During their previous meeting, Modi and XI revived several mechanisms to normalize bilateral relations and to approach the long -standing border dispute. This was followed by meetings between the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of the two parties and the special representatives on the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, which paved the way for confidence construction measures such as the takeover of Kalash Manasarvar Yatra and tourist visas for Chinese nationals.

The two leaders have recognized the need to rely on these measures by strengthening the links of people to the person through direct flights and visa facilitation. They also noted important decisions made by special representatives earlier this month, such as an early harvest in the delimitation of borders, and agreed to support these efforts, said reading.

Modi invited XI to the top of the bric to be organized by India in 2026. XI thanked it for the invitation and offered the support of Chinas to the Presidency of the BRICS. Modi also met Cai Qi, a member of the Politburo's permanent committee of the Chinese Communist Party, and discussed bilateral relations. Cai has reiterated that the Chinese sides want to extend bilateral exchanges and improve relationships.

It was the first visit to China since the start of the confrontation on the lake, and it has taken an additional importance due to the sudden bitterness of Indian-American links on President Donald Trumps the decision to double the prices on Indian products, including a punitive 25% levy on Russian oil purchases.

Some other bilateral meetings are scheduled for Monday on the sidelines of the SCO summit on Monday, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The situation in Ukraine and Poutines provided a visit to India for an annual summit should include this meeting.

Modis' participation with other OCS leaders in an official reception on Sunday evening faced it for the first time with the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the first time since the hostilities between the two countries in May following the Indias Sindoor operation, which targeted terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan.

Monday, Modi will participate in the OCS summit and that Indian officials said they expect the block strongly condemning cross -border terrorism in accordance with its founding principles. SCO was formed by China, Russia and several States of Central Asia in 2001 with the aim of countering terrorism, separatism and extremism. Although the block charter does not authorize the lifting of bilateral questions, India has put pressure to condemn cross -border terrorism in joint declarations and documents adopted by the 10 members' block.