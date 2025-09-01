Bengaluru PG horror on CCTV: Woman Combat Intruder who attacked her and escaped in cash | Bengaluru News





PG frightened security in Bengaluru: Intruder took the assaulting woman, stealing money

Bengaluru: A 23 -year -old woman staying in a guest accommodation (PG) in the Bengalurus Gangotri circle would have been sexually assaulted and stolen by a masked intruder in the early hours of August 29, police announced on Sunday.

According to managers, video surveillance images show that the unidentified man entering the PG around 3 am. Before targeting his victim, he would have locked all the rooms on the floor from the outside, ensuring that no one could intervene. He then burst into the young women's room, where she was sleeping.

The accused would have touched her inappropriately, and when she resisted, he fled after stealing 2,500 rupees in cash. The visuals then captured him being chased from the establishment by the woman.

Following his complaint, Suddagntepaly police registered a FIR under articles 75 and 76 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with sexual harassment and assaults.

Police teams analyze video surveillance images of the surrounding areas to trace the accused, who remains free.

In other news from Bengaluru, a 27 -year -old man received stab wounds by an unidentified gang near T Dasarahalli in Bengaluru, police announced.

The incident occurred near the temple of Nelamaheshwaramma in T Dasarahalli, in the intermediate night from August 27 to 28, they said.

In his declaration, the victim, identified as Pavan JK, said that the gang had arrested him as well as his friend when they returned home to a motorcycle.

Police said gang members got angry when Pavan asked them who they were and that they had started to attack him. His friend, identified as Bharath, dropped the vehicle and fled, they said.

