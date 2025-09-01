Politics
KPK is today examining the former Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas concerning Hajj quota corruption
JAKARTA – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) provided an examination of the former Minister of Religion (MENAG) YAQUT Cholil Qoumas today, on September 1. He will be questioned as a witness in the case of corruption of quotas and the implementation of the Hajj in 2023-2024 at the Ministry of Religion.
Information on the convocation of YAQUT was transmitted by internal sources. The former minister of the time of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), will be questioned but has not confirmed his presence in the KPK Merah Putih building, Kuningan Persada, South Jakarta.
Meanwhile, the acting deputy for the application of the ASEP Gunutur Rahayu law hopes that Yaqut will make the appeal even if demonstrations occur everywhere.
“Please pray to attend,” said ASEP, confirmed by journalists by SMS on Monday, September 1.
Later, Yaqut will undergo an examination at around 10.00 WIB. As usual (time, Ed), “said ASEP, who is also director of KPK surveys.
Yaqut is known to have been questioned by the anti-corruption committee during the investigation process. At that time, he admitted that he had explained the question of the distribution of 20,000 additional hajj quotas from the Saudi government to break the queues for Indonesian pilgrims.
Meanwhile, when this case entered the investigation phase, Yaqut was then prevented from leaving the country with two other people. The travel ban is intended for investigators to easily request information.
In addition, the Yaqut house has also been searched and a number of evidence was found, including mobile phones. This finding will later be extracted and examined by the investigators.
As for this case, the KPK also examined Ishfah Abidal Azis alias Gus Alex as a special staff in Yaqut when he was Minister of Religion who was also prevented from leaving the country. He was asked about the distribution of Hajj problematic quotas.
Previously, the KPK has published a general warrant (Sprindik) for an alleged corruption in the addition of quotas and the implementation of the Hajj. This institution considered that the program had been made so that they could make forced efforts.
The General Sprindik uses article 2 paragraph 1 and / or article 3 of the law number 31 of 1999 concerning the eradication of criminal acts of corruption as modified by law 2021 in conjunction with article 55 paragraph 1 of the penal code. This means that there are state losses that occur due to this corrupt practice.
The losses of state in the case of corruption of the quota and the Hajj for the period 2023-2024 would have reached more than 1 Billion of IDR. This amount is still increasing because it is only the initial calculation of the KPK which continues to coordinate with the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK).
This case began with the supply of 20,000 additional hajj quotas from the Saudi government for Indonesia to reduces the queues for pilgrims.
However, recently, the distribution proved to be problematic because it was divided equally, namely 50% for the ordinary hajj and 50% for the special Hajj.
In fact, on the basis of the law, the distribution should be 92% for the ordinary hajj and 8% for the special Hajj.
