The Equer supports Orsted after Trump has accelerated attacks on the offshore wind





The photo taken on September 4, 2023 shows the windmills at the offshore wind fleet Nysted built by the Danish giant of Windpower Orsted in 2002-2003 in the Baltic Sea near Gedser in Denmark.

Thomas Traasdahl | AFP | Getty images

The Norwegian oil giant Equinor undertook on Monday to support Denmark orrsted with nearly a billion dollars of fresh capital, supporting the besieged company in the midst of supported attacks against offshore wind projects of the Trump administration.

In an apparent demonstration of confidence in the largest offshore offshore developer in the world, Equinor reported his intention to participate in the issue of rights of 60 billion Danish Krone ($ 9.4 billion) of Orsted and said that he intended to keep his property of 10% in the company.

Equinor said that his strategic support for the question of rights reflects his confidence in the underlying activities of Orsted and the competitiveness of the offshore wind in the future energy mixture. The Norwegian Energy Group supported by the State is the second largest shareholder in Orsted, behind the Danish government.

As part of this decision, Equinor said that she would appoint a candidate for the Board of Directors of Orsted.

Orsted actions increased by 3.6% on news, before making earnings. The share price, which is down almost 90% compared to a 2021, marked a new record last month after the Trump administration ordered the company to stop the work on an almost complete heap.

Equinor's shares were seen for the last time 0.2% higher on Monday morning.

The two companies have covered challenges around the offshore wind industry, Equinor saying that she was closely monitoring developments in the United States and that she intends to stay in dialogue with Orsted.

The wind industry has been a target for US President Donald Trump since his first day in power. The last blow came Friday when the US Department of Transport canceled $ 679 million in federal funding for a dozen infrastructure projects that would support the offshore wind energy on a national scale.

“Set of waste and wind turbines use resources that could otherwise revitalize the American maritime industry,” said Sean Duffy, transport secretary, in a statement.

RBC Capital Markets analysts said Equinor's decision to support Orsted could be considered a first step for the company by considering the possibility of a potential merger between the two offshore wind portfolios.

“The challenge of participating fully is that the company will effectively increase its net exhibition in two 100%offshore wind projects, neither seems to be cultivated in the short term, and where political support remains uncertain,” said RBC Capital Markets analysts in a research note.

“The incremental positive is that in parallel with its maintained participation, Equinor will now have a representation of the board of directors, drawing the best party from a difficult situation,” they added.

Equinor and Orsted spokesperson did not immediately respond to a CNBC comment request.

Spencer Kimball and Ganesh Rao of CNBC contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/01/equinor-backs-orsted-after-trump-ramps-up-attacks-on-offshore-wind.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos