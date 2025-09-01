



By Dr. Shazia Anwer Cheema

The rivers do not speak, they roar, especially when they are injured and injured. Their roars are the noise of gushing waters, crisp floors, moving rocks like wooden heaps and cries of people engulfed by the waters of the river.

Rivers and draws do not have the pleasure of hiring costly legal teams that can protect them from ruthless encroachments, and they have no resources to display henchmen to fight against empilers. They have only one option to combat human subjugation, and this shows their anger by eliminating the invaders and recovering their land.

Historically and anthropologically, the Ravi river is considered a dark, calm, intelligent and benevolent river which has reached countless civilizations on its beds, but historically, it rages each time that delighted that it is sufficient. So, once again, Ravi shows that human greed has already crossed the limits and that it is time to roar. The 80 years of River Ravi data show that it only reacted strongly four times in 80 years 1950, 1976, 1988, and now in August 2025. Otherwise, River Ravi continued to sleep and ignore minor human interventions such as pharmaceutical waste and toxic waste.

The 2025 disaster did not take place in a day. On the contrary, it was bought by a man who sold the Fertile Rivières beds of Ravi at La Superclass to build housing companies and skyscrapers. He was no one other than Imran Khan Niazi, who is in fact responsible for drowning half the Lahore by starting something that he could never finish and sell Ravi Riverbed to urban residential and commercial companies. Like its tsunami disaster of billions of trees, this Ravi Uthority (Ruda) project also destroyed the natural ecosystem of the Ravi Lahores river. Ruda is considered one of the largest terrestrial scams in Punjab, but this project has not yet been abandoned, although the PTI government ended years ago.

Related story: Ruda uses floods delighted to market the project as environmentally friendly and in favor of the public

Imran Khan promoted this catastrophic and cynical project as a eco-city, but Ruda was, in fact, the greatest seizure of land destroying the natural flood plain of Lahores. Imran Khan, in several official statements, called this demonic project The Future of Lahore. About 150,000 acres of fertile agricultural land and floodplaces have been removed from farmers with agricultural ancestry of thousands of years, using the power of the state under section 4, and the land has still not been returned to farmers, although the PTI government in Punjab has ended in 2022. The land that was taken with farmers of the housing company Lahores. By transforming it into lifeless concrete, Imran Khan has stripped humanity of its natural protection.

Like hyenas, Khans Cronies devoured fertile land and ecology. History will not remember Imran Khan as an impostor who has not only tried to tear the population from their cultural identity, he went so far as to sell a delighted river bed to the mafias. No action has yet been taken against Imran Khan and his stingy team which created an artificial disaster in the form of recent floods, not only in Lahore but also downstream, because they wreaked havoc with the natural flow of Ravi river waters. Scientific studies, such as an article in a nature newspaper 2024 on the flow of the Ravi river, indicate that the floods focused on climate and the changes in land use already highlight the river ecosystem, which suggests that the construction of Rudas could exacerbate the rarity of water and ecological damage to Lahore, contradicting its green marketing.

The legal context shows a political influence, the Supreme Court canceling the decision of the High Court of Lahore (LHC) in 2022 under pressure from the government and the promoters of Punjab, raising questions on real estate interests focused on the elite eclipizing environmental and public well-being. The Ruda affair concerns a mega project of urban development within a thirsty river since its extinction will be eternal, but disputed by the courts for the illegal acquisition of land and environmental destruction but not in vain. The High Court of Lahore has canceled certain parts of the law, but the Supreme Court has granted conditional continuation. The main environmental concerns are the exhaustion of water, deforestation, the intensification of SMOG and the destruction of the delighted ecosystem.

The majority of us may not know that ecosystems (nature) speak, it cries, it laughs and it curses too. With regard to my field of study, ecosemiotics is a branch of semiotics which interacts and meets with human ecology, ecological anthropology and ecocritism. Ecosemiotics indicates that nature sends signs so that humans know the atmosphere it has, and this aspect mediated by the signs of ecosystems is manifest and secret. The environment has semiotic qualities in different ways and levels. The material environment has advantages and potentials to participate in sign relationships. It is a fact proven in human history that only cultures survive which respect this interaction of ecosystems with humans. The environment is not only significant in literary and artistic representations or by the symbolization of landscapes, but it rather manifests the natural human relationship.

Ecosemiotic analyzes the processes, transmissions and problems that occur in and between the different semiotic layers of the environment. Semiotic scholars such as Winfried NTH, Kalevi, Almo Farina and Timo Maran have worked a lot in the field of landscape semiotics. The landscape of the Raviys Raviys river has flooded land, displaced people and Protestant residents of chic colonies in Ruda represents that our society is deaf and blind, listening or seeing the signs of nature, and is waiting to deal with the anger of nature. The ecological code (introduced by Alexander Levich) defines all the relationships (sign) (regular irreducible correspondence) characteristics of an entire ecosystem. The concepts of eco-ÉcoS and Coactones (introduced by Marcel Florkin) should be part of our feasibility reports to respect the mediation of ecological inter-individual relations before announcing something extraordinarily unnatural in natural environments.

The greed of characters like Imran Khan can be disastrous not only for the environment but also for generations of humans because nature ruthlessly repelled, and humans, despite technological support, are always unable to fight nature. Massive forest fires, floods, droughts and famines have been the push that we have been witnessing since human history has been documented.

What River Ravi does is justified because he has been the victim of encroachments and human greed for decades, but he reacted too late by being a dark and kind river. However, it is enough to face, and we are faced with what we had as it was written on the wall of history.

Note: The writer is a doctor of philosophy in semiotics and philosophy of communication from Charles Prague University. It can be attached to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dnd.com.pk/river-ravi-cannot-go-to-supreme-court-against-imran-khan-for-encroaching-its-lands/327371/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos