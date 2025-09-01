A look at world leaders attending the Chinese SCO summit and the military parade

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping and His Wife, Peng Liyuan, Center Pose for a Group Photo With International Guests Including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Seventh From Left, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fourth from Left and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdog Second from Left Before A Welcome Banquet for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in Tianjin, in northern China on Sunday August 31, 2025. (Huang Jingwen / Xinhua via AP)

Taipei, Taiwan (AP) China is Discover the red carpet For more than two dozen world leaders at two main events related to La Défense this week. The guest lists and some notable omissions are a window on Beijing's ambitions, the alliances and try to extend its influence.

The annual summit of Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO)Created in 2001 by emphasizing security in Central Asia and in the region in the broad sense, opened on Monday in the port city of Tianjin. Which will be followed by a huge military parade In Beijing on Wednesday commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

High-level guests include Russian and North Korean leaders, as well as heads of state and the government of most nations of Southeast Asia and Central Asia. But the guest lists for the SCO forum and the parade do not overlap completely, reflecting the interests of Beijing, loyalty and limits among its neighbors and beyond.

Russia, India and Iran SCO titles

Tianjin’s list of guests includes leaders of the 10 member states of the organization and representatives of nearly two dozen countries.

SCO was created by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tadjikistan and Uzbekistan and was then extended to include India, Iran, Pakistan and Belarus. Afghanistan and Mongolia are observing states, and 14 other countries are called dialogue partners. The country welcoming the annual summit runs each year.

Russian President Vladimir PutinIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi At the top of the list of dignitaries who attend the summit. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also present and Egyptian Prime Minister Mosfa Madouly, both of the partner countries of the dialogue.

Some non-SCO countries will also be represented, mainly from Southeast Asia. These include Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam, reflecting Chinese desire to strengthen its ties in the region. Indonesian President Prabowo Subaianto has canceled due to Home protests.

Not everyone stays for the parade and North Korea will join

The parade should present some of the most advanced Chinese weapons, including more than 100 planes, and numerous tanks and missiles.

Most of the high -level guests of the SCO forum and the military parade overlap, but there will be notable departures and additions.

The leaders of India, Egypt and Turkey leave China before the parade. Egypt will be represented by a lower level official. Like most Western countries and their allies, India and Turkey generally refrain from posing alongside the main leaders of Chinas during military parades, which have taken place twice a decade since 2015.

Instead, join the Chinese chief Xi Jinping and Putin to observe the Chinese troops walking in locking on avenue Chang'an is the North Korean chief Kim Jong Un, who does not assist at the SCO summit. It will be Kims at the first meeting with XI in more than six years And its first opportunity to meet with a group of world leaders since the North Korean Reclus leader took office in late 2011.

XI, Putin and Kim are potentially seated together at Tiananmen Square would demonstrate provocative unit at a time when the west is more and more frustrated Russia War in Ukraine. Beijing, although on neutral paper in the conflict, did not condemn the invasion of Ukraine in Moscow and is accused of selling arms components to Russia. In the meantime, North Korea has sent troops To help Russians in war.

Military leader of Myanmars, principal general. Min Aung HlingWho led a takeover of a government elected in 2021, also attended the military parade.

Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel And the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe will also be there.

The only European heads of state attend the parade are adapted to Russia Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic And Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

