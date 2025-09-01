



US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin before a joint press conference after their meeting at Elmendorf-Richardson Base in Anchorage, Alaska, United States on August 15, 2025.

Gavri Grigorov | Via Reuters

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Russia and President Vladimir Putin if Moscow did not come to the table and would not accept peace talks or a cease-fire with Ukraine.

Russia has not shown no sign of intention to do either, by continuing and increasing its attacks against Ukraine as it seeks to consolidate the gains on the battlefield.

And again, Trump does not hold on the release of a large bazooka of additional sanctions and economic punishment which could harm an already weakened Russia.

The reason for the end of the judgment is strategic and goes beyond Russia, according to analysts, who warn more than Trump holds, the more he undermines his position and the position of the United States.

“The Russian budget is in fact under a lot of pressure … So if there should be greater sanctions targeting the Russian oil trade in the United States of which they have spoken, but not done, which would put the pressure budget.

There were two important factors behind Trump's reluctance, said Weafer: the president's desire to be considered a peace broker and concerns about Russia's push more deeply in Chinese orbit.

“Trump always thinks that he can bring both sides to the table, that he could negotiate a peace agreement, and that he can attack the displacement of the conflict towards peace. And keeping in mind that the announcement on the Nobel Peace Prize will come in early October, is a factor, because we know the character of the individual,” he told CNBC “Squawk Europe. “”

“The second reason … is there a feeling that if Russia is defeated, if Russia is completely isolated by the West, and there is no way to come back in terms of engaging with the United States and Europe, it has no choice but to go even further with China, and that it would then strengthen the position of China.”

Return to Russia and Beijing would mean that the latter had an “almost unlimited” access to energy resources, industrial materials and the Arctic, said the analyst, noting that this could actually block the United States from the Russian Arctic.

It would also allow China better access to Russian military technology, such as stealth submarines and new opportunities in space exploration.

Washington officials were concerned about this, noted Weafer, adding: “They do not want Russia to be essentially a more formal subsidiary of China. They want it to be more in the middle with a commitment in the West. I think that is one of the reasons why they are working carefully.”

CNBC contacted the White House to have additional comments on its strategy to Moscow and awaits an answer.

Ukraine, on the other hand, saw that Trump has left self-imposed time to act against the conduct of Russia, kyiv left Crestfall on missed occasions perceived to put pressure on Putin in a cease-fire.

“The Ukrainians had hoped that the deadline of Trump of August 8 for Putin to accept a cease-fire would provide a more constant air defense,” said John Herbst, former American ambassador to Ukraine and the head of the Eurasia Center for the Atlantic Council.

However, they were disappointed when Trump let Putin cross his deadline of August 8 to end the fighting without consequences. “Instead, Trump focused on the top with Putin, who has not yet given Russian flexibility,” wrote Herbst.

“Now, they serve their teeth and, with many of their European partners, waiting for the White House officials to realize that Russia plays them and takes the strong measures that Trump promised if Russia continued his war against Ukraine,” he added.

The links of China-Russie-Indus

The leaders of Beijing and Moscow were considered displayed on Monday at the 25th Shanghai cooperation organization. The OCS is assisted by 20 foreign leaders, including Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a context of war in Ukraine, Trump prices and continuous oil trade, the main economies of China, Russia and India have deepened their economic and political ties while their respective relations with the West have collapsed.

Chinese President Jinpingon urged his colleagues leaders on Monday to attend the summit to strengthen their cooperation, and called them to reject what he called a “Cold War Mentality”.

Meanwhile, Putin told the SCO that his meeting with Trump in August had opened a way to find a way to resolve the Ukrainian “crisis”, as he described the war of more than three years. However, he thanked the Asian allies of Russia for their support throughout the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Front L) speaks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin on September 1, 2025.

Alexander Kazakov | AFP | Getty images

“We appreciate the efforts and proposals to resolve the Ukrainian crisis of China, India and other strategic partners.

Summits like the SCO created a new political and socio-economic ecosystem that could replace the “obsolete” power model exceeded by Euro-Atlantic, said Putin.

This new system “would take into account the interests of a maximum number of countries and would be really balanced”, which means “a system in which a group of countries would not guarantee its security at the expense of others”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/01/why-does-trump-hold-back-on-punishing-russia-and-putin.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos