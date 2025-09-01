Shahid Afridi beats for PSL in Peshawar





Peshawar:

Former Pakistani captain and star cricket player Shahid Khan Afrida said Peshawar adapted to the organization of Pakistan Super League (PSL) games, calling for the organization of these mega-events in the city as a positive message in the world on the residents of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Afridi visited Peshawar police lines where he posed floral crowns to the martyrs' memorial and offered prayers for the fallen heroes. He praised the unparalleled sacrifices and services of the KP police, saying that his link with the province and his people are deep and lasting.

Addressing the media, Afridi welcomed the initiative of the provincial government to organize a charity match for the victims of the floods at the Imran Khan cricket stadium, noting the great participation rate as proof of the people's passion for cricket. “The stadium facilities are high, and I ask the president of the PCB to make sure that PSL and international matches are brought to Peshawar,” he said.

Afridi expressed confidence in the current performance of the national team, adding that the team looked balanced before the Asian Cup.

During the visit, he was warmly received by CCPO Peshawar Dr Mian Saeed and SSP Masood Ahmed operations. An intelligently shot police contingent presented an honorary guard at the guest, who was also informed of the city's security and public service measures.

Afridi particularly congratulated the professional security agreements in the recent charity, saying that these arrangements made it possible to host international events in Peshawar. Mian Saeed assured him that Peshawar police would provide infallible security for all future national or international tournaments.

Call tribute to the role of the KP police in the fight against terrorism, Afridi said: “The police have always held on the front line to protect people's lives and property, and the whole nation is proud of their sacrifices.”

He added that he considered himself part of the Pachtoune community and shares a strong emotional link with the inhabitants of Peshawar, Khyber and the province as a whole. “I will always stay next to my resilient people if necessary,” added Afridi. By concluding his visit, Afridi thanked the Peshawar police and the district administration in the name of himself and Peshawar Zalmi, describing force as professional and exemplary.

