Jakarta: Berfhrt Bergt Drivers Drivers – Protests after Death – Politics
Sometimes a symbol is necessary to fold any frustration and anger. In Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, it is the Grnen jackets of the delivery drivers who grove some rupees through the gorges of the streams of the breakers, until the total damage of the country.
One of them, Affan Kurniawan, 21, was crowned and tasted last week in a demonstration by armored police. He was not there to protest. He had delivered food in the region, simply recognizable by the Grnen jacket which carries all the serious and Gojek pilots.
The demonstrators set fire to several boys from the government
If the anger of the demonstrators had already been directed against the deputies, who provide large said and allowances, while poverty in Indonesia would now find a very concrete objective: the police. And there is a new uniform of the demonstrators: the GRNES jackets that drivers carry, as a symbol of the economy of concerts, in which one is suspended from one job to another via the application, while companies are enriched without risk.
On Friday, there were troubles in many places in the island state of Indonesia, with more than 280 million inhabitants, which are the majority of Muslims, but are largely dispersed, speak of many languages and dialects. De Bandung, where the meeting of the formerly colonialized states took place, demonstrations took place towards the Ursten East Papua. There have also been demonstrations on Bali Festival Island in which Trnengas was used against demonstrators, as reported by the reuters news agency.
Friday, the town hall was burnt down in Makassar, three people were killed. In three other Indonesian provinces, demonstrators were government boys on Saturday. In Jakarta, hundreds of people walked at the headquarters of the Mobile Paramilitric Brigade Corps of the Elite Unit, which is held responsible for the death of the driver. Some attacked with bottles and stones and tried to tighten the gelification. The police handed them with water cannons and TRN gas. The demonstrators also threw stones on other boys in the government and the police and sang the killers! Killer!. The demonstrations in Jakarta prompted several schools to send their schler home. Banks and companies have asked their employees to work at the Ministry of the Interior.
A certain pleasure for the deputies should now be deleted
The Prabowo suffered from Indonesia called to rest and ordered a great investigation into the incident. However, he is magic in the basic problem. Under Prsidtung de Prabowo, which is for the first time in October, the 580 deputies of the Parliament approved a monthly allowance of 50 million Indonesian rupees at their salary, or around 2,600 euros.
This alone is more than what you can win in Jakarta as a delivery driver per month. It corresponds almost ten times the minimum wage. And at a time when most people in Indonesia must increase with increasing life, taxes and unemployment. The police were about to water a crowd, the higher objective, the lower taxes and the abolition of the benefits for politicians asked for a Kurniawan Affan.
Prabowo, whose vorgnger Joko Widodo advanced the economy, had promised rapid growth and struck by the state of the electoral campaign, but could not finance its promises. For example, a free meal program for children, pregnant women and the amount of a billion US dollars. On Saturday, Prabowo canceled his trip to the Shanghaier organization for collaboration. Former General Prabowo should also participate in the Groen Militrade in Beijing on Wednesday to commit the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War after the official surrender in Japan.
The Prsident would still like to observe the situation directly in Indonesia and look for the best songs, the spokesperson for President Prasetyo Hadi said on Saturday. On Sunday, the Prsident announced in view of the demonstrations, the parties now wanted to delete a certain number of pleasures for parliamentarians.
The short video application Tiktok said the weekend that she had suspended her live function in Indonesia for a few days. Tiktok has more than 100 million accounts in Indonesia. The Jakarta government had ordered representatives of social media platforms, including Meta and Tiktok, and asked them to unite the moderation of content because disinformation has spread on the Internet.
It is doubtful that the manifestations can be calmed. Hundreds of motorcyclists participated in the funeral of Affan Kurniawan on Friday, which accompanied his body in a convoy of two storage and grotes jackets through the center of Jakartas to the grave.
|
